Radisys Announces Closure of Amended Credit Agreement

Radisys Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced it successfully closed on an amended $30 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank as the administrative agent on September 5, 2017.

"By executing this amendment, we are now in a better financial position to appropriately support our efforts to accelerate the adoption and ramp of Radisys' disruptive products and solutions with both existing and new customers," said Brian Bronson, Radisys President and Chief Executive Officer. "Silicon Valley Bank is a strong partner and we appreciate their continued backing as we drive towards executing on our strategic vision. Our primary focus remains on enabling the increasing adoption of open-standards solutions by service providers, and I look forward to realizing further progress with customers through the balance of 2017."

Additional details about the amended credit agreement can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC today at www.sec.gov.

