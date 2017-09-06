Open Connectivity Foundation and Open Mobile Alliance Announce Liaison Agreement

BEAVERTON, Ore. &The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) standards body, and the Open Mobile Alliance (OMA), the leading industry forum for developing mobile service enablers, today announced a liaison agreement for working on device management for IoT. This agreement will explore collaboration involving OMA's LightweightM2M (LwM2M) standard, a device management protocol designed for sensor networks and the demands of a machine to machine (M2M) environment, with OCF Specifications.

Device Management allows network operators, service providers or corporate information management departments to carry out end user device configuration procedures. OCF's strategic collaboration with OMA brings a mature and established solution for remote management of IoT devices and reinforces OCF's role as a driving force for harmonization and consolidation within IoT interconnectivity.

"OCF had a need to address the standardization of device management to identify expertise in all connected verticals and create a comprehensive solution for the IoT," said John Park, executive director of OCF. "We are excited to work with a well-established solution that addresses interconnectivity within the mobile industry, and continue our momentum toward unlocking the full potential of the IoT."

"With LwM2M, OMA has responded to demand in the IoT market for a common standard for managing lightweight and low power devices on a variety of networks necessary to realize seamless interoperability," said Seth Newberry, General Manager at OMA. "OMA recognizes the importance of working with other organizations and standards bodies to ensure broad industry participation."

About Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

OMA is the leading industry forum for developing market driven, interoperable mobile service enablers. OMA was formed by the world's leading mobile operators, device and network suppliers, information technology companies, and content providers as the industry focal point for the development of mobile service enabler specifications. OMA is a non-profit organization that delivers open specifications supporting the billions of new and existing terminals operating across traditional cellular operator networks and emerging networks supporting machine-to-machine communications for the Internet of Things (IoT). New work in OMA is leading to the development of next generation mobile services in areas such as Device Management, LBS, IoT, APIs and more. See www.openmobilealliance.org.

About the Open Connectivity Foundation

Billions of connected devices (phones, computers and sensors) should be able to communicate with one another regardless of manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport. The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) is creating a specification and sponsoring an open source project to make this possible. OCF will unlock the massive opportunity in the IoT market, accelerate industry innovation and help developers and companies create solutions that map to a single open specification. OCF will help ensure secure interoperability for consumers, business, and industry. The AllSeen Alliance now operates under the Open Connectivity Foundation. For more information, please visit www.openconnectivity.org.