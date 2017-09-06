Nuvias Appointed a Pan-EMEA Distributor for Juniper Networks

Nuvias has been appointed as a pan EMEA distributor for Juniper Networks' full range of high performance networking, security, data centre and cloud solutions. High value distribution business Nuvias will support Juniper's continued growth plans for EMEA, particularly in the mid to high end enterprise market.

Nuvias has designed, together with Juniper, a full channel partner development and acceleration programme that complements Juniper's existing channel programme. It will offer technical, sales and marketing training to help maximise the business opportunities in high growth markets such as cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) - areas where Juniper also invests.

Nuvias will work with Juniper to identify key vertical markets and geographies for partners and provide them with the skills to transform their customers' data centres with Juniper's next-generation networking and security platforms. Nuvias will focus on partner recruitment, accreditation and sales enablement, providing value-added services such as solution events, training, lead generation, and campaign materials.

"Nuvias is excited by this new partnership with Juniper, a pioneer in networking innovation, performance and security. The strength of our commitment will be demonstrated through a dedication to partner enablement, services and solutions that can generate new opportunities and business," said Paul Eccleston, CEO of Nuvias.

"We are equipping partners with the necessary skills to pursue opportunities independently, generate additional revenues, and deliver innovative services to their customers. Juniper invests in partners that bring in new business and this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity for the channel."

High-performance network automation, SDN and intelligent, software-defined security will play a key role in organisations' Digital Transformation strategies, and together Juniper Networks and Nuvias will help partners take advantage of the burgeoning opportunity.

"We are delighted to be working with Nuvias, whose strengths in value-added networking and security distribution perfectly complement our strategic focus and solutions portfolio," said Kristian Kerr, head of channel, alliances & commercial, EMEA, Juniper Networks. "Nuvias' approach reflects the dynamic IT landscape, while being able to consistently deliver the highest levels of capability, accreditation, sales, marketing, services and operational excellence to Juniper's partners across EMEA."

About Nuvias Group Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group's portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas - Cyber Security (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors, and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of US$ 350 million.

ENDS

For further press information, or photo of Paul Eccleston or Kristian Kerr, please contact Annabelle Brown.