Zayo Acquires Data Center in Colorado

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) has purchased a colocation facility located at 7579 W 103rd Avenue in Westminster, Colorado. The acquisition is driven by strong customer demand in the area, specifically along a high tech corridor located between Boulder and Denver and the underserved Northwest Corridor.

The facility includes 29,500 total square feet and features diverse fiber entrances, extensive interconnectivity, robust security, and highly efficient power and cooling systems. The new data center expands Zayo's infrastructure footprint in the state, which now includes four data centers and more than 4,000 fiber route miles, including extensive metro fiber in Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder. In addition to serving existing and new customers, Zayo plans to support the infrastructure needs of the Front Range startup and accelerator community from this facility. This facility will be directly linked to zColo's data center at 1500 Champa.

"Zayo continues to experience accelerating demand in the Colorado Front Range, driven by strong local growth and national requirements," said TJ Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. "There are limited Tier III equivalent data centers in Northwest Denver, this location is strategic and will provide excellent access to our extensive fiber network."

For more information on Zayo's data centers, please visit www.zayo.com/services/data-center-colocation/.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

