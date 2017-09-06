151 Advisors to host APP-SOLUTELY IoT at Mobile World Congress Americas 2017

151 Advisors, a global advisory and execution firm specializing in Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Cities, security, and cloud based technologies, will host its annual seminar APP SOLUTELY IoT on Wednesday, September 13 in Theater 2022 (Moscone West, Level 2) at the upcoming GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas (MWC) conference.

APP-SOLUTELY IoT is a highly interactive, fast-paced learning and networking event that will include presentations and panel sessions focused on the latest trends in IoT. Everything from artificial intelligence and connectivity options to actionable use cases will be discussed to guide attendees in taking advantage of IoT in their organization.

"We have an incredible lineup of global leaders that are accelerating the adoption of IoT in every vertical," said Steve Brumer, Partner at 151 Advisors. "There is no other event during MWC Americas that will provide an attendee with a 3-hour snapshot of what IoT is today and the opportunities that can be capitalized on."

APP-SOLUTELY IoT Agenda 2:00 PM - 2:20 PM: Keynote Address from Jeff Smith, CEO of Arago Artificial Intelligence - Science Project or Gamechanger?

2:20 PM - 2:55 PM: Artificial Intelligence and IoT Panel Moderator: Robin Duke-Woolley, CEO of Beecham Research Jeff Smith, CEO of Arago Bob Newkirk, CMO of Tourmaline Labs Ajay Kulkarni, Cofounder & CEO of Timescale Patrice Slupowski, VP, Digital Innovation at Orange

2:55 PM - 3:05 PM: IoT Platform Insights from Robin Duke-Woolley, CEO of Beecham Research

3:05 PM - 3:35 PM: LTE & The IoT Opportunity Panel Moderator: Martha DeGrasse, Managing Editor of Enterprise IoT Insights Dermot O'Shea, Cofounder / Joint CEO of Taoglas Bill Kramer, VP, Advanced Technology Adoption at KORE Joel Young, CTO of Digi

3:35 PM - 4:05 PM: International IoT Opportunities: IoT Beyond North America Moderator: Steve Brumer, Partner at 151 Advisors Per Erik Ångman, CEO of Telenabler Angel Mercedes, Manager, Services Sales NA, IoT Acceleration Platform at Sierra Wireless Lisa-Anne Uhrmacher, Interim Head, IoT Sales at Vodafone

4:05 PM - 4:30 PM: Ready Mobile - Using IoT to Stop Distracted Driving Moderator: Steve Brumer, Partner at 151 Advisors Dennis Henderson, Cofounder & CEO of Ready Mobile Scott Tibbitts, CEO of Katasi Deputy Edward Catich

4:30 PM - 5:00 PM: IoT Case Study: Development to Deployment Moderator: Steve Brumer, Partner at 151 Advisors Shelby Noakes, Director, M2M & IoT Sales at T-Mobile Chetan Chaudhary, Head of IoT Business Unit at Twilio Brian Garrepy, Director, Business Development at IoT Safety Solutions

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Ready Mobile Networking Reception After APP-SOLUTELY IoT, join us for a glass of wine at the Ready Mobile Networking Reception with leaders from the wireless ecosystem.

About 151 Advisors 151 Advisors provides technology companies with a combination of advisory and execution services to ensure companies are focused on the right markets, establishing new market positions and accelerating the growth of its products and services. With decades of experience building ideas into successful businesses and working across the full tech ecosystem to drive revenue growth, 151 Advisors helps companies from growth stage startups to large global corporations execute strategic sales and business development initiatives. For more information, visit www.151advisors.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.