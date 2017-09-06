Radisys Announces Next-Generation DCEngine Hardware

RadisysÂ Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the release of its next generation DCEngine hardware, designed to enable Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to embrace Open Compute Project (OCP) principles in their transition to virtualized data centers and achieve substantial reductions in CapEx and OpEx. DCEngine is based on the OCP ACCEPTED CG OpenRack 19 specification and supports CSPs transition away from proprietary hardware and vendor lock in to a data center environment built with open source software and hardware components. The next generation DCEngine delivers an enhanced rack design infrastructure with superior power system and state of the art IntelÂ XeonÂ Scalable processors. The resulting platform, combined with operations and support modeled after Facebook practices, can bring an annual OpEx saving of nearly 40 percent compared to traditional data center offerings, while reducing deployment time from months to just days.

Highlights:

"A majority of operators we recently surveyed plan to convert select Central Offices (COs) into "smart COs" by adding virtualized data centers (DCs). The Radisys DCEngine is a key component for smart COs due to its rack scale design and its support of OCP principles," stated Michael Howard, senior research director and advisor, carrier networks, IHS Markit. "It is evident that Radisys has a commitment to innovation through open source collaboration, and this will help operators on their path to 5G service delivery."

"Our CSP customers are requiring open telecom solutions to support their data center transformations, easing their pain points around power and costs, while simplifying their operational complexities," said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. "With the next-generation DCEngine, combined with Radisys' deep telco expertise and OCP's operations/support model, service providers not only get innovation and service agility, but also gain significant TCO savings."

Product Availability

Radisys' DCEngine solution is available now. Contact sales@radisys.com for more information.

About Radisys

Radisys helps communications and content providers, and their strategic partners, create new revenue streams and drive cost out of their services delivery infrastructure. Radisys' hyperscale software-defined infrastructure, service aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing engines and wireless access technologies enable its customers to maximize, virtualize and monetize their networks. For more information about Radisys, please visit www.radisys.com.

