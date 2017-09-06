InFocus Introduces First Open Android Touch Display for Classroom Collaboration

InFocus Corporation (www.infocus.com), a leading provider of display solutions for collaboration and learning, today launches the first Android based, interactive touch display solution built for education. The 75 inch JTouch Plus INF7530eAG offers teachers and students an all in one teaching and collaboration solution running the Android operating system that supports whiteboarding, document viewing, web browsing, and wireless casting via built in AirPlay functionality. Educators can easily download and utilize education applications by logging in to the Google Play Store.

"There is no question that the use of the right technology in the classroom leads to higher student engagement and improved learning. With this JTouch Plus model INF7530eAG we're creating a new class of Android-based education technology aimed at direct interaction between teachers, students, and enriching content to amplify learning with visual technology," said Brady O. Bruce, InFocus CMO. "Built on an open Android platform, it gives teachers a powerful new way to engage learners and content using InFocus interactive whiteboard technology proven in classrooms around the world and education-specific Android applications."

"The introduction of the JTouch Plus INF7530eAG, also marks the launch of the new JTouch Plus category of products from InFocus. Built on the award-winning JTouch touchscreen and interactive whiteboard platform, products in the JTouch Plus family include our premium LightCast suite of presentation, teamwork, and content-sharing capabilities, as well as advanced features tailored to specific applications," remarked Glenn Jystad, Director of Product Marketing. "The JTouch Plus INF7530eAG, built specifically to meet the needs of educators with a preference for Android classroom applications, is the first of what will be many JTouch Plus products from InFocus."

Unlike most whiteboard displays, the JTouch Plus INF7530eAG comes with multi-device touch control allowing teachers to plug in any single smartphone, laptop, or tablet to the front of the display, as well as four additional devices to the back, without changing cables. Total Touch Control, an intuitive system management interface, eliminates the need for a remote. Teachers and students can simply touch icons on the display to change inputs, or access the home screen, all applications, and control functions. In addition, the JTouch Plus INF7530eAG allows for true annotation over any input. Teachers can connect any device (HDMI, VGA or PC), freeze the screen and annotate over any lesson, and then save screen captures to the internal storage or an external USB drive.

Wireless casting allows teachers and students to share lessons or classwork to the display from their mobile device or computer using built-in AirPlay functionality or via the EShare application that enables additional functions, including remote control.

The 75-inch JTouch Plus INF7530eAG is now available in the US through InFocus resellers and directly from the manufacturer at www.infocusdirect.com for $4,399 USD MSRP. K-12 schools can purchase the device for $3,399 USD.

To learn more, visit the InFocus website: www.infocus.com.

