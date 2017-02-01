Global Computer Aided Dispatch Markets Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

The "Computer Aided Dispatch Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application Area (Call Management, Dispatch Unit Management, Reporting and Analysis), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Global forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The CAD Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.12 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.95 Billion By 2022, at An Estimated CAGR of 11.8%

This market is driven by factors, such as rise in criminal activities and natural disasters, and advent of connected devices. On the other hand, lack of knowledge about implementation of CAD solutions is one of the restraints for the CAD market.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical requires CAD systems to manage the operations of emergency medical services. This vertical has to deal with life-saving issues that have minimum scope for error. CAD systems help in monitoring the resources and vehicles. They also help manage the availability of units to be dispatched and alert dispatch teams for rescue operations. Timely routing of vehicles to hospitals is very crucial for public safety departments.

The APAC region is expected to gain a major traction in the CAD market during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for enhanced command and control centers. The involvement of government is crucial for investments in the market. The CAD market is experiencing technical advancements with Geographic Information System (GIS) and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) integration.

The focus on smart cities and better transportation systems has increased the usage of CAD systems, which assist in public safety and ensure timely dispatch of units to various sectors. Among the APAC countries, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Vietnam, and Australia are good prospects for the CAD market.

