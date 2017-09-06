IPsoft Introduces IPcenter Certification Program for Clients and Partners

IPsoft has announced a tiered certification program for engineers training to use IPcenter, the company's leading autonomic ITSM platform. IPcenter's growing popularity amongst end user client organizations and IT service providers is fueling demand for engineers capable of leveraging the sophisticated capabilities of this multi layered platform in order to increase efficiency, responsiveness and quality across their IT environment.Â IPcenter was recently named as the top leader in IT Operations Automation by industry analyst Everest Group.

The certifications offer IPsoft clients and partners the ability to learn and demonstrate their expertise in using autonomics to save their organizations time and money. Several tiers will be available, Associate through Expert and Automation. Each certification will have technical preparation courses provided by IPsoft trainers. In addition to demonstrating the level of mastery individuals have achieved in utilizing the IPcenter environment, the course will also give engineers a deep understanding of how intelligent automation can be used to drive efficiencies and collaboration between virtual and human engineers to build a highly automated IT infrastructure.

"With IPsoft certifications clients and partners can be confident that staff understand how to take full advantage of a digital labor solution. Knowledge gained will empower clients and partners to build and maintain their own Autonomic Centers of Excellence within their organizations," said Allan Andersen, Director of Enterprise Solutions at IPsoft. "Unlike preparing simple scripts, developing intelligent automations requires insight into and understanding of the entire end-to-end process. This is a critical skill for tomorrow's engineers that can be acquired through training and mentorship."

The first certification to be released is the IPcenter Certified Associate (ICA). The course involves a half-week instructor-led class, IPcenter Fundamentals, followed by an exam to test users' competencies in operating within an IPcenter environment.

Further certifications to be released in the series will target advanced level IPcenter and IPcenter automation:

"We are excited to be able to offer a robust program that increases the supply of IPcenter skills within client and partner organizations," said Carol Guzzo, IPsoft's Director of Training. "Our focus is on preparing engineers to use IPcenter to its fullest and prove the business impact they can have by improving efficiencies within their organizations."

About IPsoft

