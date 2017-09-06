Windstream Expands Its Network Reach with New PoPs at CoreSite’s Los Angeles and Denver Data Center Campuses

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced that Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, has deployed two new network Points of Presence (PoP) at CoreSite's Los Angeles and Denver data center campuses. The expansion into these two markets brings Windstream's presence with CoreSite to a total of six markets, including its deployments in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Northern Virginia D.C., and New York.

These new network PoPs will expand the reach of Windstream's highly available, 150,000 mile, coast-to-coast fiber-optic network to two highly interconnected markets, including One Wilshire (LA1), one of the most densely interconnected data centers in the world. In addition to allowing direct connectivity to Windstream's nationwide transport network, this expansion will provide CoreSite customers with access to Windstream's broad portfolio of solutions, including optical Waves, MEF 2.0 Certified Carrier Ethernet, MPLS and Dedicated Internet Access. Additionally, Windstream's software defined networking (SDN) solutions enable dynamic cloud connectivity - especially valuable to key verticals in the West Coast market, including content delivery providers, entertainment and media syndicates, gaming and social media platforms, e-Commerce companies, international carriers and more.

"Partnering with CoreSite in Los Angeles and Denver allows Windstream to extend availability of our high-speed, scalable and secure transport solutions to even more customers," said Joe Scattareggia, Senior Vice President of Wholesale Sales for Windstream. "Connectivity is the core of today's digital ecosystem - from customers seeking complete digital transformation to those just starting the journey - intensifying the demand for bandwidth capacity and cloud connectivity. Windstream's presence in these key CoreSite locations offers customers - from cabinet and cage deployments to large-scale, build-to-suit enterprise deployments - the dynamic, flexible solutions required to quickly and efficiently connect to cloud resources, fostering their continued business growth and success."

CoreSite's Los Angeles, Denver, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Northern Virginia/D.C., and New York communities, combined, feature more than 1,000 customers, including domestic and international carriers, enterprises, cloud computing providers, system integrators, media and entertainment firms, social networking sites, and gaming companies. Additionally, the CoreSite Los Angeles data center campus is the site of the largest peering exchange on the West Coast - the CoreSite Any2Exchange® for Internet peering, with direct access to Any2 switches from all of CoreSite's data centers.

"We are pleased that Windstream has chosen to expand with us in Los Angeles and Denver, two key edge locations with dense interconnection and high demand for network and cloud connectivity solutions," said Ben Green, Vice President of Sales, Network & Mobility at CoreSite. "Windstream's robust fiber network and cloud services will benefit our ever-growing customer communities in these markets and we look forward to supporting their continued success."

Windstream is a member of the CoreSite Marketplace, which provides a dynamic web-enabled interface, where CoreSite customers can learn of other service providers, how they can benefit from one another, and engage easily to support their IT strategy. These services include network providers, cloud on-ramps, managed service providers, and software providers. To learn more about Windstream, visit coresite.com/marketplace/windstream.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions for consumers, businesses, enterprise organizations and wholesale customers across the U.S. Windstream offers bundled services, including broadband, security solutions, voice and digital TV to consumers. The company also provides data, cloud solutions, unified communications and managed services to small business and enterprise clients. The company supplies core transport solutions on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at www.windstream.com.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,200 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 430+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options - all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

