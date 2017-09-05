Frost & Sullivan Commends Nebula's Release of an Integration Hub to Expand its Award-winning OneView TEM Solution for Use in the Wider IT Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept.Â Based on its recent analysis of the enterprise telecommunications management industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nebula with the 2017 South African Enterprise Telecommunications Management Technology Innovation Award. Nebula has successfully expanded its award winning OneView solution with the addition of the Integration Hub to the product suite, Nebula enables businesses to integrate outsourced business functions and IT on a single platform. OneView also enables employees to use their mobile devices to self manage their business spend on company owned or personal devices.

"Given that Nebula launched the OneView solution just over a year ago, the speed at which the Integration Hub has been developed and launched is astounding. The addition of this feature greatly extends Nebula's scope and brings the control that OneView offers over the telecommunications environment to the IT environment more generally," says Frost & Sullivan Research Analysts, George Etheredge .

Nebula's OneView product suite provides different levels of the enterprise with high to detailed levels of information about what employees or business units are spending on telecommunications, and this allows the business to perform continuous cost avoidance and optimisation. This enables tasks such as recharging data bundles to avoid higher out-of-bundle rates, identifying excessive spend by employees, and verifying whether you are paying the correct rates for your telecom services. Outstanding features of the Nebula OneView solution include:

Nebula is a Microsoft Gold Independent Software Vendor (ISV) that uses Azure infrastructure and platform-as-a-service to develop and run its applications. This means that Nebula's product set is inherently scalable and that infrastructure will not constrain company growth. Nebula also makes use of a micro-services architecture to build its applications: It can add new functions to applications without jeopardizing the original functionality, which would prove far more difficult under older architectures.

"Nebula's growth expansion plans also include on-boarding international clients as well as supporting its local clients' global expansion," says Etheredge. "The company predicts that 40% of its revenue will be generated from global expansion in the next 18 months. Nebula will also extend its product integration capabilities by seamlessly integrating Microsoft technologies, such as PowerBI and Mobile Device Management (MDM), into the OneView product offering."

The market success of the initial OneView solution provides proof to customers of the benefits of having a simplified and optimized telecommunications environment. Expanding to offer similar solutions for the IT environment generally will build brand loyalty for Nebula as the market will come to associate the firm with simplifying business rather than just focusing on telecommunications.

Nebula is a leading telecoms innovations firm striving to redefine how high performance telecoms can play a role in successful business strategies. Nebula offers a unique set of next generation Telecoms Expense Management solutions to give your organisation enhanced capability to manage and optimise your entire telecoms environment usage, expenses and performance. Find out more about Nebula here

