Chilean Regulators Approve AT&T Acquisition of Time Warner

DALLAS , Sept.Â The Chilean Fiscal a Nacional Econ mica (FNE) has approved AT&T's pending acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

"The AT&T-Time Warner merger will combine premium content with the networks to deliver that content on any screen viewers want," said David McAtee , Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel, AT&T Inc. "We appreciate the FNE's diligent work to evaluate and approve this merger on the strength of its benefits to competition in Chile and, most importantly, Chilean consumers."

FNE approved the merger with targeted behavioral conditions to address specific competition issues identified by FNE in its review of the transaction. FNE's approval does not require the sale or divestiture of any AT&T or Time Warner assets.

With Chile's approval, AT&T and Time Warner have received merger approval from 17 competition authorities reviewing the transaction worldwide outside the United States.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q1 + Q2 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilean-regulators-approve-att-acquisition-of-time-warner-300513585.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com