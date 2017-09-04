EMQ and GCash Partner to Boost Remittance Services across The Philippines

HONG KONG &EMQ and Globe Telecom's mobile commerce subsidiary G Xchange Inc., today announced a partnership that would further expand EMQ's reach in the Philippines through GCash, offering overseas workers greater flexibility and convenience.

"Remittances provide a lifeline for millions of households and drive financial inclusion in the developing countries such as the Philippines, currently the third largest recipient of remittances according to the World Bank," said Max Liu, Co-founder and CEO of EMQ. "Our expansion with GCash complements our existing capabilities in the Philippines, while offering the best possible choices and flexibility for the overseas workers to send money home effortlessly within minutes."

With the partnership, EMQ users can now send money to users with GCash accounts, where the recipients can pay bills and make online purchases, buy load or cash out at over 7,000 GCash payment outlets across the Philippines.

"We always strive to create the highest customer value with our innovative solutions and EMQ shares our passion," said Albert Tinio, CEO of G-Xchange, Inc. "Our strategic partnership with EMQ would further boost mobile wallets usage and accelerate local economic growth. But most importantly, we want to ensure that Filipinos who rely on remittances from their loved ones overseas will receive their money fast and securely without any hassle."

EMQ currently has footprint in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, with plans underway to expand across other key business markets first in Asia and then globally, covering North America, Europe and the Middle East. GCash international partners has over 1,000,000 outlets worldwide with over 7,000+ GCash Partner Outlets across the Philippines.

About EMQ

Headquartered in Hong Kong, EMQ is a financial technology startup that is building a financial network across Asia with a focus on remittance. With a footprint across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, the company partners with financial institutions and other strategic partners in each country to enable and settle cross-border remittance via banks and various modes for top-up and cash pickup. The company received its Money Service Operator license from the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department in September 2014 and its Fund Transfer Operator license from Bank Indonesia in March 2017. For more information, www.emq.com

About GCash

GCash is an internationally-acclaimed micropayment service that transforms the mobile phone into a virtual wallet for secure, fast, and convenient money transfer. GCash can be used to buy prepaid load, pay bills, send money, make donations, shop online, and even purchase goods without the need to bring any cash. For more information, please visit https://www.globe.com.ph/gcash.