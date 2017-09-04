Keepixo Signs Distribution Agreement with Solekai Systems

Keepixo is pleased to announce the signing of a Distribution Agreement with Solekai Systems Corporation (Solekai) that will enable Solekai to market, install, support and maintain Keepixo products in North America.

Keepixo is a leading provider of software head-end products for IPTV and streaming solutions with a complete range of components that broadcasters and service providers need for creating OTT TV preparation and delivery.

Solekai is a leader in software design, integration and testing services for Digital Media and IoT applications with domain expertise in segments such as: PayTV, OTT Streaming and Mobile. Solekai's team of architects and development engineers have enabled innovative solutions for the biggest names in technology for more than 15 years.

"Solekai is excited to partner with Keepixo, and we are looking forward to supporting its continued growth in North America. Our technical capabilities, industry knowledge and market presence will be a tremendous complement to Keepixo's proven technology", said Michael Daulerio, EVP at Solekai.

"Since 2005, Keepixo video encoders and packagers have been designed to help content providers, service providers, and traditional broadcasters transition to Internet TV and OTT TV, preserving an optimal video quality and providing an extensive feature set.", said Jerome Blanc, COO at Keepixo. "We're happy to partner with Solekai to help us better address North America, where there is still a huge demand for these technologies."