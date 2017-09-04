Bluesky Cook Islands to Launch 4G+ Service via SES Networks

Bluesky Cook Islands, the sole provider of fixed phone, mobile and broadband services to the Cook Islands, has increased the amount of satellite capacity it is using from SES Networks, in order to launch 4G service to Rarotonga and Aitutaki, the two key cities of the island nation.

In the announcement made by SES, the increased capacity delivered on the low latency, high throughput O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) fleet will also allow the extension of 4G/LTE mobile backhaul service to the country's outer islands, and faster and dedicated broadband service for the Cook Islands Ministry of Education.

The Cook Islands was the first market to use SES Networks' innovative O3b MEO satellite system in 2014 to deliver 3G/ 4G services to the remote nation.

The new agreement signed with SES Networks is part of Bluesky Cook Islands' substantial network upgrade. The launch of 4G+, currently the world's fastest commercial mobile network technology, demonstrates Bluesky's ongoing commitment to offer new and innovative products and services to its customers.

The Cook Islands Ministry of Education will use the increased and faster connectivity from Bluesky to enhance educational programs which will directly benefit the learning experience for students of all ages across the country. Bluesky and the Ministry are jointly developing a virtual education network portal, enabling students, teachers and institutions to exchange educational and teacher training material, develop additional curricular content material and promote a new culture of information and communication.

"By bringing 4G+ technology to Rarotonga and Aitutaki, we are offering our local consumers and business customers a better mobile data experience which will translate into productivity improvements, expanded business opportunities, and exciting new entertainment options," said Bluesky Country Manager, Phillip Henderson. "The O3b fleet, instrumental in providing the fiber-equivalent performance needed to roll out the 4G+ service, has made an enormous difference to our subscribers over the last three years."

"We are thrilled to see how the connectivity needs of the Cook Islands, the first market to see the benefits of fiber-like performance delivered over our unique O3b fleet of MEO satellites, have increased in the last few years. The connectivity has transformed communities and businesses, and we are proud to be part of this change," said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific for SES Networks. "With the increased capacity, Bluesky and the Cook Islands are demonstrating their solid support for our solutions, as well as the continued strong growth in demand for data in their market."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Bluesky Cook Islands

Bluesky Group launched Bluesky Cook Islands in July 2015, and is the sole provider of fixed phone, mobileand broadband services to the Cook Islands. Bluesky's product range offers core telecommunication services of fixed line, mobile, internet, postal and Moana TV (IPTV). Products for the home and individual users as well as corporate solutions to corporate clients (PABX, dedicated lines), international and national (long distance) calling services, prepaid calling cards, wifi / hotspots, e-charge services, mobile products and accessories.