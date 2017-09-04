2017 IFA Product Technical Innovation Award: Leading Innovators of the Intelligent Technology Future

On September 1, 2017, IFA ceremoniously opened in Messe, Berlin. As one of the worldwide large scale exhibitions and the most influential consumer electronics products and home appliances exhibition, IFA gathered excellent manufacturers of consumer electronic products, purchasers and top media from all over the world, to enjoy the unique charms of the consumer electronics products industry. On Day 1, winners of 2017 IFA Product Technical Innovation Award by International Data Group (IDG) and German Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd. were announced in the presence of over 500 international media from all over the world. The 19 winning international enterprises including BOSCH, SIEMENS, LG, TCL, Haier, SONY, Midea, Galanz, PHILIPS, etc. received the awards from IFA image representative Miss IFA and top executives.

The IFA Product Technical Innovation Award includes 4 innovative awards for products covering refrigerator, washing machine, dish washer, oven, steam stove, television, sound system, camera, air conditioner, air purifier, gas heater, rice cooker, mobile phone, smart watch, unmanned aerial vehicle, VR device, intelligent internet application, etc. As the international influence of Chinese brands rises rapidly with the strengthened power of Intelligent Manufacturing in China, exhibits from Chinese consumer electronics enterprises and home appliances brands have gained more and more recognition from the world. During this IFA Product Technical Innovation Award, Chinese enterprises such as TCL, Haier, Midea, BOE, Galanz, Hisense and CHANGHONG obtained 11 awards with their technical innovation and strength. LIVALL, ILIFE and other enterprises also won three innovation awards for their innovative products.

Mrs. Xu Zhou, Vice-President of IDG Asia, agreed that the 2017 IFA will be an incomparable banquet with various new consumer electronic goods and recreation facilities that made users feel as if they were right on the scene which is exciting and thrilling. Future competition among consumer electronics brands will focus on their R&D technology ability. Only with continuous development of interconnected technology and innovative products can those products be more vigorous and competitive. The IFA Product Technical Innovation Award inspires enterprises to make continuous efforts towards globalization, promotes technical transformation and industrialization, cultivates more innovative products and leads the world into the era of Intelligent Technology.