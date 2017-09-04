Yardi Launches Hurricane Harvey Website to Assist Housing Providers and Residents; Pledges $1M to Relief Efforts

To help the tens of thousands of people affected by Hurricane Harvey and to assist its multifamily clients in the region, Yardi has leveraged its RENTCaf property marketing and leasing platform to create a housing registry website that will help displaced residents find temporary and permanent homes.

The website (RENTCafe.com/HurricaneHarvey) allows housing providers to post available units along with special concessions and for displaced residents to search for housing. There is no charge for housing providers to list their properties on the website or for residents to use it. Yardi has also launched a hotline that evacuees looking for housing can call for housing assistance. The toll-free number is (844) 363-6317.

Additionally, Yardi is offering disaster response assistance for clients on the RENTCafé platform, including nudge messaging, voice messaging and call automation to help clients communicate with their residents during the aftermath. Yardi representatives are reaching out to clients in the affected area to explain and offer these and other services at no charge.

"We have many valued clients in the affected area, and it is important to us to assist those clients as well as their residents who may have been displaced. Thousands of people have lost their housing due to this devastating natural disaster, and we want to help in any way we can," said Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi.

Yardi has created a $1 million fund to support nonprofit organizations in the rebuilding of the areas affected by the hurricane. In addition to the $1 million pledge, Yardi is matching employee donations to the fund.

