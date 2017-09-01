C Spire President Stephen Bye to talk on data-driven business decisions

STARKVILLE, Miss. , Sept.Â C Spire President Stephen Bye will be a special guest speaker on the value of using data in business and public policy decisions at the 2017 Â Data Summit on Sept. 15 at Mississippi State University in Starkville .

Bye will appear along with Breck DeWitt , CTO and Director of K-12 and Higher Education for Dell EMC, top state elected officials and agency heads, business executives and others at the day-long summit featuring presentations, panel discussions, product demonstrations and breakout sessions.

The summit, which aims to shine a spotlight on the growing use and influence of data in business, government and education planning, development and policy, is hosted by the MSU-based National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center.

"As a company that aspires to transform Mississippi through the intelligent use and deployment of technology and telecommunications, I'm looking forward to joining other leaders at the summit to discuss and share best practices on how we can more effectively leverage data to help us make better decisions that benefit everyone in our state," Bye said.

C Spire, a Mississippi -based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, is one of the state's leading employers and contributors to its overall economy. The company's wireless unit is the sixth largest in the U.S. wireless industry and the largest privately-held mobile services provider in the nation.

Sessions at the summit will cover a variety of topics, including how data can transform student progress in early education, help build "smart cities" and guide job seekers into fulfilling careers.

"We are happy to welcome back old friends and to meet some new faces as we work collaboratively to use data-driven solutions to improve the quality of life for Mississippians and beyond," said NSPARC Executive Director Domenico "Mimmo" Parisi. "Unlike opinions or personal biases, data have the best potential for leading to innovative answers to a wide variety of challenges, and it's exciting to see a data-driven approach being embraced."

The Data Summit is free, but registration is required by the Sept. 10 deadline. For more information, including a full list of sponsors, visit datasummit.nsparc.msstate.edu, and follow the summit on Twitter with #msdatasummit2017.

About NSPARC The National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center (NSPARC) at Mississippi State University is where information meets innovation. The center is committed to making positive impacts in people's lives through practical solutions based on data science. At NSPARC, scholars and professionals from diverse backgrounds work together to examine 21st century challenges that affect Mississippi , the United States , and the world. For more information, visit nsparc.msstate.edu.

