Verizon retail stores in South Texas reopen after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON , Sept.Â Verizon company owned stores in Corpus Christi and Victoria , and most stores in metro Houston are open for business today following several days of being closed as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Residents can visit their local Verizon store to make free calls, access the internet and charge their devices, regardless of their wireless provider. Store visitors will find relief pricing including 40% off accessories, such as chargers waived upgrade and activation fees and great deals on phones and other devices. Â Â Â

"As part of this community, we're here to help," said Krista Bourne - president, South Central Market for Verizon Wireless. "All residents, regardless of whether you're a Verizon customer, are encouraged to visit one of our local stores, even if you simply need to charge your phone or make a call."

To ensure the safety and security of all South Texas residents, including the company's employees, stores will open only when it is safe to do so. As a result, store hours may vary. Before visiting, please contact your local store. To find the nearest store, visit www.verizonwireless.com/stores.

Verizon is committed to helping the South Texas community recover. For more on the company's Harvey response efforts, visit Verizon's MediaCenter.

About Verizon Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary houses more than 50 media and technology brands that engage about 1 billion people around the world.

