Top 8 Vendors in the Radio Frequency Cables Market From 2017 to 2021: Technavio

Technavio has announced the top eight leading vendors in their recent global radio frequency (RF) cables market report. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of coaxial cables of different impedance levels and RF over fiber optic cables.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global RF cables market is a highly competitive market. There are several vendors that manufacture RF cables, which can support the deployment of RF technology. Some of the factors based on which vendors are competing among themselves are the increasing expenditure on R&D, a considerable number of M&A, the emergence of local players, as well as competition for innovation of new components and product development strategies.

"As the profit margins have come down, the companies in the industry are adopting different strategies that include M&A, joint ventures, and partnerships. While partnerships with cellular operators and telecom equipment manufacturers allow the vendors to achieve regular sales, M&A by leading manufacturers are leading to the consolidation of the market," says Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio.

Top eight RF cables market vendors

Belden

Belden produces and sells connectivity and networking products in a variety of markets including industrial, enterprise, and broadcast. The firm's connectivity business includes a wide range of copper as well as fiber and coaxial cable solutions and connectors.

General Cable Technologies

General Cable Technologies is an industry leader and innovator in the RF cables market. It is one of the largest designers and manufacturers of the highest quality of wires and cables across the globe. The company provides products for building, maintaining, and advancing power and information infrastructures.

Habia Cable

Habia Cable is a manufacturer of components for polymers and also one of the manufacturers of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) wires and cables. In 2015, its industrial wires and cables factory was moved to Changzhou, China and the factory for coaxial cables were significantly expanded to cater to the increasing demand.

HUBER+SUHNER

HUBER+SUHNER manufactures high-quality electrical and optical connections. It produces connectors, cables, and cable assemblies. It produces cable systems antennas and lightning protectors in three core technologies, namely communication, transportation, and industrial markets.

Nexans

Nexans is a manufacturer of cables for the applications such as infrastructure, industrial and construction markets. Nexans has become one of the business units of the firm named Alcatel, which is a telecommunication based product and service provider.

Pasternack Enterprises

Pasternack Enterprises is a global manufacturer of RF and microwave components. The company offers 60 GHz systems and modules, antennas, DC blocks, and precision RF components. Pasternack coaxial cable consists of 50 Ohm, 52 Ohm, 53 Ohm, 75 Ohm, 93 Ohm, or 95 Ohm impedances. The company offers twinax cable in 100 Ohm or 78 Ohm impedance.

Times Microwave Systems

Times Microwave Systems is a designer and manufacturer of cables and assembly products. It offers coaxial cables, connectors, and cable assemblies for RF transmission. The company offers products for applications in markets such as commercial wireless communications and military.

W.L. Gore & Associates

Gore initially served the electronic products market. The company serves the products in the applications such as medical, fabric, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil and gas, aerospace, automotive, mobile electronics, music, and semiconductor industries.

