CCW Unveils New Look as Customer Contact Week

NEW YORK , Sept.Â CCW, the world's largest customer contact event series, unveils a new look, adapting to the rapidly evolving customer contact space. Back in 1999, Call Center Week was a harebrained idea created to provide 80 call center managers with an annual event to discuss best practices in agent training, emerging call center technology, performance metrics, quality assurance, cost reduction and other critical customer service priorities. Fast forward almost 20 years.Â While at first glance it may seem as if we are still looking at similar priorities, so much has changed in our industry. As a result, so have we!

"It is critical that the CCW brand be as agile and nimble as the customer contact industry, meeting the new and emerging needs of a holistic customer journey," says Mario Matulich , Executive Director of the Customer Management Practice, organizers of the customer contact week series.

With the emergence of multi channel, omni channel and emerging auto channel strategies, it was clear that this was no longer your father's call center. As service operations adopted new, more representative terms to describe their function from contact center to engagement center, it was clear that the customer service operation was going through a transition. Enter the experience economy, and this transition serves as the centerpiece for customer loyalty, retention, and brand differentiation for years to come. It only continues with the convergence of the customer experience function and contact center operation to form an end-to-end customer experience. Serving more than 3,000 attendees annually, the CCW series continues its commitment to the latest and greatest in customer contact under a new look.

Learn more about the journey of the brand: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EUWRwfSB8Q&feature=youtu.be

About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With the balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we're introducing our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice - the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

