FirstNet Momentum: 20 States and Territories to Transform First Responder Communications With FirstNet

RESTON, Va. , Sept.Â More than a third of the country has moved to modernize communications for the fire, police, emergency medical services (EMS) and other public safety personnel who bravely protect and serve their communities.

Twenty states and territories have announced their decision to opt-in to the FirstNet network - America's only communications platform purpose-built for public safety:

"FirstNet will give public safety the nationwide, interoperable communications system that they've spent years advocating for," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "Every governor that opts in is helping to answer that call. After years fighting to achieve this mission, it's exciting to say a third of states and territories have moved to deliver the future of public safety to their first responders."

"FirstNet is by public safety, for all of public safety," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T - FirstNet. "We're honored to see the strong response by states and territories. It brings us one step closer to getting first responders the tools they need to transform how they communicate and respond to emergencies."

Both AT&T* and FirstNet have committed significant resources to improve communications among first responders and members of the public safety community. With an opt-in decision, FirstNet, together with AT&T, bears the financial risk associated with the network build in such state or territory and will require no additional financial resources from the state or territory to deploy or operate the network.

The FirstNet network is the only wireless, broadband network specially designed through consultation and feedback from public safety to ensure it meets their current and future technology needs. In mid-September, FirstNet plans to issue updated State Plans to states and territories refined by additional stakeholder feedback.

For more information on a governor's decision to opt-in, go to firstnet.gov/the-governors-decision-media-kit. Opt-in updates can be tracked here: firstnet.gov. For information on subscribing to FirstNet, please go to FirstNet.com.

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow FirstNet (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q1 + Q2 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstnet-momentum-20-states-and-territories-to-transform-first-responder-communications-with-firstnet-300512995.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com