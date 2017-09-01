Over $57,000 Raised in Under 24 Hours by Number One On-Demand Dog Walking App Wag! to Benefit Houston Pups

LOS ANGELES , Sept.Â Wag!, the first on demand dog walking app, has partnered with GreaterGood.org, to raise funds and help all animals who have been displaced by the devastating storm that has hit Houston . Since the moment Hurricane Harvey hit land on Friday night, GreaterGood.org has been helping animals who have been affected by the storm providing food, shelter, and medication where it is needed most.Â

Officials in Houston have predicted that more than 30,000 people, and their pets will have to move into more than 230 temporary shelters due to flooding in the area. With an estimated rainfall of over 52 inches, the need for help from organizations like GreaterGood.org is far from over.

Wag! has pledged support to GreaterGood.org, by donating $5,000 and is matching donations from the Wag! community, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 more. As of Wednesday evening, Wag! have raised over $57,000 to support GreaterGood.org's efforts in Houston .

"We are honored to partner with GreaterGood and help all the animals affected by this terrible storm," said CEO and Co-Founder Josh Viner . "All of us at Wag! are first and foremost dog lovers, and when we saw what was happening in Texas , it broke our hearts. We knew we had to help out! I am so grateful to all the members of the Wag! community who have donated and supported the amazing work GreaterGood is doing on the ground in Houston ."

Wag's mission is to make dog ownership easier and more accessible for everyone while improving the happiness and health of dogs everywhere. Wag! provides dog owners instant access to vetted and experienced Wag! dog walkers in their local community to walk their dog 24/7.

"The outpouring support from the Wag! community has been a huge lifeline to our rescue efforts in Houston . With their help, we will be able to provide food, shelter, and medication to thousands more animals who have been affected by Harvey," said Liz Baker , Executive Director of GreaterGood.org.

Even a $2 donation makes a difference for an animal displaced by Harvey. There are many costs to help animals in need including vaccinations, flea & tick doses, transportation, food, and more. To make a donation, please visit the GreaterGood.org donation page, here.

About Wag! Founded in January 2015 , Wag! is an on-demand mobile app that gives dog owners more flexibility to manage everyday life without neglecting their dog's needs by giving instant access to experienced and trustworthy Wag! dog walkers in their local community they can book at their convenience. Walks can last 30, or 60 minutes, with an additional charge of $5 per dog in the same household. Walkers are available 24/7. Wag! walks are insured and bonded and every walker has passed a thorough vetting process before being invited to walk dogs on the platform. Wag! is a proud sponsor of Rescue Bank and donates proceeds from every Wag! walk to supply meals to shelter dogs nationwide. Wag! also partners directly with local shelters in Los Angeles , San Francisco and New York City .

About GreaterGood.org GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $100 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide and created and operated several Signature Programs to help animals including Rescue Rebuild and Rescue Bank. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-57000-raised-in-under-24-hours-by-number-one-on-demand-dog-walking-app-wag-to-benefit-houston-pups-300512728.html

SOURCE Wag!

https://wagwalking.com