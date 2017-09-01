Houston Tech Firm Donates Text Services to Businesses and Organizations Affected by Harvey

HOUSTON , Sept.Â alive5, a Houston based technology firm,Â announces it will donate SMS texting services to organizations and businesses serving victims of Hurricane Harvey. Limited to 100 businesses or organizations,Â each willÂ receive 10,000 SMS Text Message credits.

"Houston is my home and this unfathomable event has affected my friends, family and every Houstonian in one way or another. I want to see it get back on its feet as soon as possible," said alive5 CEO, Dustin Yu . "Our SMS platform, which any business or relief service can use, will allow those affected by Hurricane Harvey to get the help that they need and feel like they've been heard because they've had a live text conversation with someone. Conversely, alive5 allows organizations to handle multiple text conversations at the same time."

The donation is available to the first 100 participating companies or organizations. Each receives a two-way text line to serve in-bound inquiries. With high levels of phone calls and long waits for those within the affected area, text communication is a proven communication channel serving multiple people simultaneously.

Sign up for this donated service at www.alive5.com/houston.

"At it's core, it's about providing relief to residents of the Houston , Corpus Christi , and surrounding areas by giving them a communication channel to get what they need. Organizations can benefit from serving needs via text message, which has never been more popular," said CEO, Yu.

Organizations using alive5 SMS receive a "Click-to-text" button for their websites, allowing easy access for hurricane victims searching for goods or services. Users can enable text messaging on landline numbers. The service can be set up in a matter of minutes.

About alive5 alive5, a team of messaging and communication experts, works with major league sports teams, universities, hotel, travel organizations as well as federal, state and local government agencies. alive5's vision is to create the next B2C and B2B messaging products that deliver better customer experiences to businesses and organizations of any size. alive5 thanks InfoUSA and Stirista for donating lists to help reach the Houston media market.

