Digi Communications N.V. Announces the Publishing of an Update to the Investigation by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate

In connection with the investigation triggered by the Romanian National Anti Corruption Directorate ("DNA"), which we have previously disclosed to the market and to our investors in the initial public offering prospectus dated 26 April 2017, in the supplemental prospectus dated 8 May 2017 (together, the "Prospectus"), as well as in the subsequent public reports, we inform you that, based on the decision published by the Bucharest Court of Appel on the official website of the judicial courts in Romania, on 31 August 2017, the court decided by final ruling to revoke the judicial control measure imposed by the DNA with respect to Mr. Ioan Bendei (Vice president of the Board of Directors of RCS & RDS S.A. the Company's subsidiary), with the consequence that the obligations and the communication restrictions imposed by the DNA on 7 June 2017 are no longer applicable.

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.