Smart Governments - Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

NEW YORK , Aug.Â According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Governments market is expected to grow from $10.16 billion in 2016 to reach $39.27 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 21.3%. Increasing data from various sources, raising focus on digitalization, and growing adoption of cloud computing, big data, and Internet of Things are some of the major factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, differences in regulations across the various countries, security issues are the constraints inhibiting the market growth.

Among services segment, professional services is anticipated to command the global market with highest market share over the forecast period due to growing demand for consulting service which provides technological assistance. By solutions, remote monitoring segment is expected to witness highest CAGR due to growing deployments throughout governments. North America is expected to hold the largest share in global market. Asia Pacific is predicted to register high growth rate due to increasing adoption of technological advancements in emerging countries such as India , China , and Japan .

Some of the key players in global smart governments market include ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avaya Inc., Capgemini S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Global Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hughes Identification Devices (HID) Global Corporation, Imex Systems Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Nokia Corporation, OpenGov, Oracle Corporation, Socrata, and Symantec Corporation.

Services Covered: â€¢ Managed Services â€¢ Professional Services o Consulting Services o Support and Maintenance o System Integration and Deployment

Solutions Covered: â€¢ Network Management â€¢ Remote Monitoring â€¢ Open Data Platform â€¢ Security o Identity and Access Management o Risk and Compliance Management o Security and Vulnerability Management o Others â€¢ Analytics o Edge Analytics o Location Analytics o Social Media Analytics o Streaming Analytics â€¢ Government Resource Planning System o Asset Lifecycle Management o Financial Management o Supply Chain Management o Workforce Management o Others â€¢ Other Solutions

Deployment Types Covered: â€¢ Cloud â€¢ On-Premises

Regions Covered: â€¢ North America o US o Canada o Mexico â€¢ Europe o Germany o UK o Italy o France o Spain o Rest of Europe â€¢ Asia Pacific o Japan o China o India o Australia o New Zealand o Rest of Asia Pacific â€¢ South America o Argentina o Brazil o Chile o Rest of South America â€¢ Middle East & Africa o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Qatar o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers: - Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments - Market share analysis of the top industry players - Strategic recommendations for the new entrants - Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets - Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) - Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations - Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends - Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments - Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

