Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

NEW YORK , Aug. According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cloud Managed Services market is expected to grow from $25.49 billion in 2016 to reach $69.87 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.5%. Increasing adoption of cloud technologies among all the end users, cost efficient services, and recent technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth. In addition, raising demand from small and medium enterprises for managed services is another factor bolstering the market growth. On the other hand, privacy & security concerns, lack of experienced professionals are the restraints limiting the market growth. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05088961 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment is commanded the global market with a higher market revenue during the forecast period due to growing demand for risk mitigation, cost efficiency, and to meet regulations requirement. Besides, the managed mobility services segment is anticipated to witness highest market growth. The growth is attributed to increasing focus on Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in industries. North America represents as the largest market in terms of revenue. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register higher growth rate owing to increasing adoption of technologies, raising capital investments from major companies. Some of the key players in global cloud managed services market include Accenture PLC, AT&T Inc., Centurylink, Cisco Systems, Inc., Civica, DXC Technology, Ericsson, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huwaei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent Enterprise), NTT Data Corporation, and VMWare, Inc. Services Covered Managed Mobility Services Managed Network Services o Network Monitoring and Maintenance Services o Virtual Private Network o Others Managed Data Center Services o Storage Services o Hosting Services o Others Managed Infrastructure Services o Managed Backup and Recovery Services o Managed DesKTop Services o Managed Print Services o Others Managed Communication Services o Email Communications Services o Unified Communications Services Managed Security Services o Incident Management Services o Threat Management Services o Vulnerability Management Services o Others Deployment Types Covered Public Cloud Private Cloud Organization Sizes Covered Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises End Users Covered Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Energy and Utilities Government Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Telecom and IT Other End Users Regions Covered North America o US o Canada o Mexico Europe o Germany o UK o Italy o France o Spain o Rest of Europe Asia Pacific o Japan o China o India o Australia o New Zealand o Rest of Asia Pacific South America o Argentina o Brazil o Chile o Rest of South America Middle East & Africa o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Qatar o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa What our report offers Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments Market share analysis of the top industry players Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05088961 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. https www.reportlinker.comÂ Â Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

