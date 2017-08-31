LONDON , Aug.Â The mobile data market has become saturated in major industrialized nations. Mobile operators in those markets find it increasingly difficult to raise mobile data prices as competitors are ready to lure away unsatisfied customers. This report analyzes how global mobile operators sell mobile data services, manage customer loyalty programs, develop innovative services, and offer customer incentives such as zero rated services and international travel plans. It also provides an update of global mobile data revenues earned by operators from 2017 2021.

1.0 Report Summary

Scope of Report This report presents an overview of the state of the mobile data market, including: - Market maturity, an analysis of global competitive factors, and customer acquisition success stories - A deep dive into data revenue streams including data plan upsells and bundling, zero-rating and mobile optimization, and the top five data services - Churn management, loyalty and rewards programs, and premium travel features - Future mobile applications capable of driving increased data usage; such as cellular PCs, augmented and virtual reality, and 5G use cases

This report addresses the global market, pulling data from major mobile service providers and major mobile markets around the world. Special attention is paid to North America , Europe , and the Asia and Pacific region; with additional coverage of the largest telcos active in other regions of the globe.

Research Approach/Sources The Mobile Data Services: Business Model Assessment report draws information and data primarily from three sources: - Interviews with and research on companies; including mobile operators, over-the-top (OTT) music and video providers, rewards and loyalty program vendors, and social media and video calling app developers - Company financial reports and related secondary research - Publication from regulators and major network vendors, including the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Ericsson

