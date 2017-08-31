United States - Telecommunication Services: A technology focused market (Strategy, Performance and Risk Analysis)

LONDON , Aug.Â Summary Mobile subscriptions increased at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2012 2016 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over 2016 2021. Mobile penetration was 130% in 2016, and is expected to reach 146% by 2021 mainly due to increased adoption of mobile phones and investments by operators. Mobile service revenue increased at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2012 2016 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.6% over 2016 2021. Similarly, fixed revenue increased at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2012 2016 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.9% over 2016 2021.

Key Highlights Increasing mobile data ARPS offsets fall in voice ARPS Mobile data ARPS increased at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2012-16, from US$27.7 in 2012 to US$27.2 in 2016, and is expected to further increase with a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. On the contrary, voice ARPS declined at a CAGR of -18.5%, from US$29 to US$12.8 , and is expected to decline further, posting a CAGR of -7.5% over 2016-21 to reach US$8.7 by 2021.

Cable and FTTH to be future of access technology Cable and fiber optic (FTTH/B) are the leading technology platforms for fixed subscriptions to carry high-speed data traffic. FTTH/B is the fastest growing technology that enables digital high definition streams; subscriptions that use this technology are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Increased usage of mobile data services and M2M cards will drive mobile subscription growth Growth in mobile subscriptions remains strong, despite a high mobile penetration rate of 130%. Mobile subscriptions increased at a CAGR of 6.1% from 330.7 million in 2012 to 419.6 million in 2016, and are expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, to reach 490.5 million by 2021.

