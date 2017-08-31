Oomba Acquires GameWorks

IRVINE, Calif. , Aug.Â Oomba, Inc has announced today that it has finalized its acquisition of the national location based entertainment centers, GameWorks. With this merger, the company plans to bring e sports stadium facilities to existing locations, employ Oomba tournament management software and aggressively expand with further GameWorks facilities.Â

Oomba CEO, Michael Williams stated, "GameWorks is the perfect venue for our vision of eSports Stadiums, VR experiences and hosting 'game night' at GameWorks. We plan to transform GameWorks into the experiential anchor for AAA locations all across America and beyond."

GameWorks management will stay aboard and the combined companies will operate as Oomba GameWorks.

Greg Stevens , GameWorks CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Oomba organization. Mike's exciting vision sets a new course for the location based entertainment business and we can't wait to bring it to life!"

Oomba CFO, Edmund Har , went on to say, "The financial strength and vision of Oomba combined with the operating strength and team at GameWorks will revolutionize location based entertainment. We will continue to build on the positive historical performance of these stores while aggressively expanding into markets we are excited to enter."

It's expected that the eSports Economy will grow to $696 million in 2017, a year-on-year growth of 41.3%. It is further speculated that brand investment will double by 2020, pushing the total market to $1.5 billion . As eSports is becoming engrained in the DNA of successful competitive games, publishers are actively looking to grow their franchises as spectator sports with the aim to engage their current fans, and reach new ones. The Oomba GameWorks enterprise plans to serve exactly this.

About Oomba Oomba brings elegant organization to sports and games, including eSports, with its cloud-based tournament management system. Founded in 2012, Oomba is the vision of serial entrepreneur, Michael Williams, who has produced, programmed, and designed over 25 successful video games.

About GameWorks The GameWorks venues are entertainment centers that offer a unique combination of games, food and sports for the whole family. Our goal is to provide families with a premiere entertainment and gaming experience in a safe and welcoming environment. Each of our locations offers a dynamic roster of classic and modern arcade attractions, unique American cuisine and a wide range of craft beers and cocktails. GameWorks has properties in Las Vegas, NV , Newport, KY , Laguna Hills, CA , Schaumburg, IL , Seattle, WA , Chesapeake, VA and Denver, CO.

