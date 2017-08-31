Puerto Rico to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Governor RossellÃ³ Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico , Aug. Puerto Rico is transforming communications for first responders across the islands. Today, Governor Ricardo Rossell announced his decision to accept the FirstNetÂ and AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the territory's public safety community and, with it, enhancements to help Puerto Rico's first responders save lives and protect communities.

"With this new tool we reinforce the exchange of information between the security agencies and the response during an emergency. We are convinced that improving the communication between the components of public safety will be for the betterment of the people of Puerto Rico ," said Governor RossellÃ³.

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with FirstNet, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Puerto Rico's public safety community at no cost to the territory. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

FirstNet will transform the way Puerto Rico's fire, police, emergency medical services (EMS) and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, it will:

FirstNet and AT&T worked with Puerto Rico to design a network solution with direct input from the territory and its public safety community. This helped to address their unique communications needs, including:

"Governor RossellÃ³'s decision to join FirstNet demonstrates Puerto Rico's strong commitment to public safety across the islands," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "FirstNet looks forward to delivering a network that connects Puerto Rico's emergency responders, bringing them the coverage, capacity and innovation they need to serve their communities especially when preparing for severe weather events. "

The decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. Puerto Rico's first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end. This means fire, police, EMS and other public safety workers will have dedicated access to the network when and where they need it - 24/7/365, like their mission.

"The decision by Governor RossellÃ³ to opt-in to FirstNet allows us to begin offering and delivering innovative tools and state-of-the-art technologies to Puerto Rico's fire, police and EMS services," said Ray Flores , regional vice president, AT&T Puerto Rico. "Delivering this one-of-a-kind solution to the people of Puerto Rico is a decision we take seriously. We're honored to bring the FirstNet network to Puerto Rico , connecting its public safety community to the life-saving technologies they deserve."

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities.

