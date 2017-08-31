NTS Communications Makes Donation to United Way

LUBBOCK, Texas , Aug. NTS Communications, Inc., ("NTS") a leading provider of fiber based communications solutions, recently partnered with the Lubbock Area United Way's 2017 Jump Start Campaign.

Cyrus Driver , President & CEO of NTS, stated, "NTS and its employees have always been very supportive of the communities in which they live and work. By partnering with the Lubbock Area United Way, we have the wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others in the communities which we serve."

NTS employees pledged over $12,000 to the Lubbock Area United Way through payroll deductions and was presented with a 2017 Jumpstart Campaign Award from the Lubbock Area United Way at their Kick-Off Luncheon in Lubbock today.

ABOUT NTS COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

NTS Communications provides managed telecommunications cloud services and is the leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana . NTS delivers one of the fastest Internet connections available over a true fiber to the premise network. For the Company's website, please visit: www.ntscom.com.

