Tempow Bluetooth Solution Embedded in the OS on the New moto x4 Handset

Tempow, creators of software only solutions built to enhance the 4 billion Bluetooth devices sold each year, announced a global supply arrangement with Motorola to launch the moto x4 smartphone with Tempow technology pre installed on every device.

Designed to enable new Bluetooth sharing experiences, Tempow enables moto x4 users to seamlessly broadcast and sync any audio stream to multiple Bluetooth speakers and headphones regardless of manufacturer, and individually control every connected device from a single screen.

Beyond multi-device audio sharing, Tempow is a dedicated Bluetooth research and development lab catering to the needs of hardware and chipset manufacturers looking to enhance Bluetooth technology. The startup operates several engineering teams focused on developing new software-only solutions to enhance every Bluetooth-enabled experience from smart home assistants, to conference calling, to living room entertainment and gaming.

"In many ways, Tempow is designed to be a Dolby Labs for Bluetooth: some of the world's best Bluetooth engineers coming together to push the technology to its limits, so large companies can easily bring our innovations to their hardware," said Vincent Nallatamby, CEO and co-founder of Tempow. "Bluetooth has rapidly permeated nearly every device in our homes, our workplaces, in our ears, on our wrists, and in our pockets. By leveraging Tempow software to unify those devices, regardless of brand or internal hardware, innovative companies like Motorola can unlock the true potential of Bluetooth and create incredible new consumer experiences using only the hardware that exists today."

Tempow's patented Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) is the first software-only Bluetooth solution offered to hardware manufacturers and the centerpiece of the company's global relationship with Motorola.

In just one year since its founding, Tempow has established itself as an award-winning Associate Member of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, guiding the development of the Bluetooth industry, and raising more than $1MM in seed funding from leading angels and technology veterans like Loïc le Meur (co-founder of LeWeb), Eric Setton (Founder and CEO of Tango), and more. The company consists of eight world-class Bluetooth software engineers, with plans to double in team size over the next year on the strength of its agreements with companies like Motorola.

