Charter to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

STAMFORD, Conn. , Aug.Â Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ CHTR) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Winfrey , will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, September 7, 2017 . Mr. Winfrey's remarks are scheduled to begin at 9 30 a.m. PT (12 30 p.m. ET ).

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States . Charter provides a full range of advanced broadband services, including Spectrum TVâ„¢ video entertainment programming, Spectrum Internetâ„¢ access, and Spectrum Voiceâ„¢. Spectrum Businessâ„¢ similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reachâ„¢ brand. More information about Charter can be found at www.charter.com.

