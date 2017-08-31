Upstream and Bitdefender Launch Security Kit for Emerging Markets

Upstream, the leading mobile commerce platform in high growth markets, today announces the launch of Security Kit, following a further partnership with award winning global security provider, Bitdefender. Building on their previous collaboration, which saw the launch of Truesafe and KidzProtect, Security Kit brings together anti virus and parental control protection into one holistic offering, enabling operators to better meet the needs of their mobile subscribers in developing markets.

For consumers in emerging markets, who are increasingly coming online for the first time, digital security services are growing in importance. In fact, the findings of the 2017 Emerging Markets Digital Services report, commissioned by Upstream and conducted by Ovum, reveals that 53% of emerging market consumers use utility services for their mobile devices at least once a day. However, 41% are vulnerable to cyber-attacks as they do not have any security services installed on their devices, yet 61% are very concerned of the threats posed.

Developed to reach consumers across all devices in high growth markets, Security Kit protects consumers when using their smart phone, feature phone or PC / laptop. The new offering is available through a flexible subscription-based operator-billing model. Key features offered within the package include:

George Kalyvas, Head of Product at Upstream, commented: "As consumers in high growth markets become more connected, they naturally have a growing appetite for a variety of digital services. However, in these markets consumers are less aware of the dangers of cyberattacks which makes them tempting targets for hackers. With our research also confirming that 41% of consumers in emerging markets are vulnerable, we knew we needed to bring a best-in-class security solution to users. Building on our established partnership with Bitdefender, and offering Security Kit to mobile operators in emerging markets, we are able to deliver accessible and affordable applications to a range of users."

Ciprian Istrate, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, at Bitdefender, added: "Through our continued collaboration with Upstream, we are pleased to be bringing Security Kit to mobile users in emerging markets, unlocking new markets and a larger audience. There is a growing need for increased online protection, but equally important is providing education to these consumers on security threats when online. This new complete security package combines both elements, allowing them peace-of-mind to safely enjoy digital services across all devices."

About Upstream

Upstream is a leading mobile commerce platform, accelerating m-commerce in high growth markets. Our software and infrastructure platform already enables 1.2 billion people to effortlessly receive and pay for the most relevant and affordable digital subscription services on their mobile devices. We have 80 million paying subscribers in 45+ countries, making purchases worth $237 million in 2016 alone and growing rapidly.

For mobile operators, we are a strong partner that leverages their unique assets to become key players in the mobile commerce space. For developers, publishers and service providers, we offer fast track access to 45+ high growth markets.

For more information, please visit www.upstreamsystems.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to- end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on.

More information is available at www.bitdefender.com