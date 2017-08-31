Get the LG V30 on Verizon this fall

NEW YORK , Aug.Â LG announced today the V30Â , coming soon to Verizon. This next generation smartphone lets you easily document your life and play it back in glorious high definition video and sound. It's the perfect smartphone for photographers, audiophiles and anyone who wants to easily capture the important moments in life.

With mobile video expected to generate more than 75% of mobile data traffic by 2021 (according to Cisco VNI Mobile), you need a phone and network that can guarantee a great video viewing and sharing experience. With Beyond Unlimited, all of your selfies and movies can be easily shared on your favorite social network.

Beyond Unlimited plans give you premium unlimited 4G LTE data, unlimited talk and text, HD-quality streaming video, unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB at 4G LTE speeds), Verizon Up rewards and calling, texting and data in Mexico for $50 per line for four lines, plus taxes and feesâ€ .

Capture the whole picture (or video).

The LG V30 is designed around a dual-camera system that is simple to use when you want to grab a quick snapshot of your child, but loaded with features that will satisfy even the savviest cinematographer. It includes a wide-angle lens to capture stunning landscapes and fit more of your friends in group photos. Unlike a typical smartphone camera, the V30 includes a glass lens which allows more light to pass through to the image sensor resulting in brighter images with less noise.

For video enthusiasts, Cine Effects feature add filters to your videos before you start rolling, allowing you to preview what your video will look like and save time editing later. Zooming is also easier than ever thanks to a new Point Zoom feature that lets you pick a point on the screen and then smoothly close in on the subject. You can even control the zoom speed for professional-looking transitions.

The V30 also includes a new Quick Video Editor feature that lets you to easily stitch together multiple video or photo files and individually trim each clip then add title/text, background music and theme effect overlays to create a captivating storyline. You'll also, LG V30 users have access to LG's GRAPHY app in Manual Camera Mode , which allows you to select from a variety of inspiring images to automatically adjust your camera settings to match the subject.

Pitch perfect.

Great video recordings need equally impressive audio and the V30 won't let you down. Three high-performance mics and a built-in receiver capture dynamic audio with minimal distortion, so you can record clearer, crisper, louder sound that perfectly complements your video. For audiophiles, the V30 also has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC to enhance your music listening experience and reproduce sound as close to the source material as possible - especially if you're streaming over Verizon unlimited.

Bigger screen. Small phone.

The LG V30 is packaged with a large that doesn't sacrifice room in your pocket or purse. The 6-inch QHD+ FullVisionâ„¢ OLED Display is wrapped in a super-narrow bezel with a subtle screen curve that fits perfectly in your hand. The V30 also features Google Assistant integration, so you can take full advantage of Google's voice-activated personal assistant by simply saying, "Okay Google."

Under the hood, the LG V30 comes loaded:

Gigabit Class LTE from Verizon.

The LG V30 will take full advantage of the most advanced 4G LTE technology later this year when Verizon launches its Gigabit Class LTE service, giving you access to peak speeds far exceeding most phones in the market today**. Transfer movies, photos and large files in no time with some of the fastest possible data speeds so you can spend more time watching what you love and less time waiting for it to download.

LG V30. Coming soon to Verizon.

The LG V30 will be available from Verizon in early fall.

