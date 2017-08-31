Data Analytics Key to Defining and Measuring "Value" in Healthcare

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Aug. The healthcare industry is experiencing a redefinition of "value" through the changing expectations of care quality, reimbursement models, and patient experience. To deliver new forms of "value," the stakeholders need a far granular dissection of data within and from outside their enterprise. In response, data analytics vendors are bringing new and innovative programs to the market that can help solve highly specific business issues, such as revenue streams, operating models, and target customer segments.

However, healthcare data analytics solutions currently available in the market tend to have a rather niche scope, creating challenges around scalability and business sustainability for both analytics vendors and their industry customers. While data analytics vendors need to navigate a rather complex and crowded market landscape consisting of multiple solution segments, healthcare organizations need to invest in diverse suppliers to meet their business goals.

Frost & Sullivan's analysis, Global Healthcare Data Analytics Companies-to-Action, 2017, highlights the ecosystem evolution in high-priority digital health markets and profiles notable market players that have the potential to radically transform existing industry paradigms. Other segments explored in this series include sleep technologies, oncology, precision medicine, leading ICT participants, and maternal care. Profiles include but are not limited to company growth metrics, long-term vision and goals, market portfolio, business model, market presence, and future plans with analyst opinions on its future potential. Vendor profiles include Protenus, NextHealth Technologies, Evidation Health, Cogito, Qventus, Ginger.io, Zebra Medical Vision, Prognos, Atomwise, and Flatiron.

To access more information on this analysis, please click here.

"Future market success lies in providing meaningful analytics based on real-world data that accelerates research and development, and augments human thinking. Vendors need to enlarge their services across complete healthcare functions or therapeutic areas through appropriate partnerships and/or portfolio expansion," said Digital Health Industry Manager Natasha Gulati . "This creates opportunities for the integration of different types of analytics solutions, diverse healthcare stakeholders and datasets, and/or target market segments, such as providing comprehensive platforms that support patients, providers, and payers."

A complex vendor landscape in digital health creates opportunities for strategic partnerships amongst leading multinationals and small and medium-sized businesses. At the same time, industry convergence opens up blue ocean markets, where existing participants can provide new concepts, address evolving customer needs, and experiment with innovative business models. In such an environment, it becomes imperative for companies to have a clear view of the market landscape while eyeing potential peers and competitors.

Data analytics is the key to serving major healthcare industry needs, such as containing healthcare costs and improving efficiency; re-imagining care delivery, and feeding healthcare consumerism. Frost & Sullivan tracks the need for and the impact of main technologies, like data analytics, on various aspects of healthcare and providing thought leadership on the future of several market segments.

Global Healthcare Data Analytics Companies-to-Action, 2017 is our latest coverage on healthcare data analytics. It is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program. Similar content within this pillar includes: -Global Digital Health Sleep Technology Market - Companies-To-Action US Healthcare Data Analytics Market, Forecast to 2020 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems in Healthcare

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Healthcare Data Analytics Companies-to-Action, 2017 K1E6-48

Contact: Mariana Fernandez Corporate Communications - North America P: +1 (210) 348 1012 E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com twitter: @FS_Healthcare LinkedIn: Transform Health

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-analytics-key-to-defining-and-measuring-value-in-healthcare-300512228.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

http://www.frost.com