Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With The Future Automotive Group For Its 6th Sense Auto Platform

PHOENIX , Aug. 31,Â Â Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB ALPP), aÂ technology driven holding company, announced today that its subsidiary ALTIA has reached an agreement with the Future Automotive Group, and their Future Ford of Sacramento and Future Ford of Roseville dealerships.Â This agreement utilizes the 6th Sense Auto platform for inventory management, customer retention and resale as an aftermarket connected car product.Â

6th Sense Auto is designed for the modern "connected car" and is dedicated to helping large dealerships like the Future Group improve their inventory management, engine diagnostics, service maintenance and personalized customer support services through wireless, cloud-based software.

About Future Auto Group The Future Automotive Group has eight dealerships throughout Sacramento, CA , Roseville, CA , Concord, CA and Fresno CA.

About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. Alpine 4 is a publicly held enterprise with business related endeavors in Automotive Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, Software and Energy Services.

Four principles at the core of our business are: Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we are able to aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Charlie Winters or Ian Kantrowitz, Director of Investor Relations

cwinters@6thsenseauto.com iank@alpine4.com www.alpine4.com www.6sa-altia.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-4-technologies-announces-that-its-subsidiary-altia-has-reached-an-agreement-with-the-future-automotive-group-for-its-6th-sense-auto-platform-300512020.html

SOURCE Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.

http://www.alpine4.com