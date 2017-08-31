Web Hosting Services Market Reaches to USD 154 Billion By 2022 At 16% of CAGR: Industry Affirmations BY MRFR

PUNE, India , Aug.Â Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on "Global Web Hosting Services Market Research Report Forecast to 2022" Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Amazon Web Services (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Dreamhost Inc. (U.S.), Earthlink Inc. (U.S.), Equinix Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Endurance Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), GoDaddy Inc. (U.S.), Justhost (U.S.), WebHostingHub.com and Web.Com Group Inc. (U.S.), are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Web Hosting Services Market.

Web Hosting Services Market Overview

The Global Web Hosting Services Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the burgeoning scalability and data security challenges. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global Web Hosting Services Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly. The global Web Hosting Services market is forecasted to demonstrate a huge growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking double digit CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 - 2022). The global web hosting services market is expected to grow approximately at USD 154 Billion by 2022, at approx. 16% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Web hosting is a service that allows organizations and individuals to post a website or web page on to the Internet. A web host, or web hosting service provider, is a business that provides the technologies and services needed for the website or webpage to be viewed in the Internet. Websites are hosted, or stored on special computers called servers. The web hosting services has made a revolutionary change in the ecommerce business. Major feature that comes with these services is the website also allows you to create the databases which is simply indispensable for the online business owners. The other exciting feature is that you can add to your website with the help of a website hosting include shopping carts for e-commerce sites, forums, communities and chat panels. These features help in communicating with the customers and know their views on the site.

Shared hosting is very similar to living in an apartment complex. All accounts must share the available resources with the other accounts on the server. These include CPU time, memory, and disk space.

Web Hosting Services Market - Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Web Hosting Services appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These key players compete based upon pricing, Technology and services. Vendors operating in the market strive to provide quality web hosting services with 24/7 technical support, with reliable, scalable and affordable shared hosting plans to meet every hosting need of consumer such as blogs, e-commerce storefronts and custom websites. They also ensure that they provide easy-to-setup and affordable web hosting plans, supported with domain names, free web applications, custom hosting solutions and web design services for the businesses.

The vendors in the market try to serve their clients with the utmost care and support also offering them with the Money back guarantee option in case of unsatisfactory services. Along with their clients, they also ensure to take care of the environment. Usually these vendors host a lot of websites which means a lot of servers, and a lot of carbon emissions. However to eliminate the carbon footprints and to minimize the environmental impact at the data centres; they install more efficient servers at the locations.

Web Hosting Services Market Segments

Global Web Hosting Services Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Type: Comprises - Collocated Hosting, Web-Site Builders, Shared Hosting, and Dedicated Hosting.

Segmentation By Application: Comprises - Public Website, Intranet Services, Mobile Application, and Online Application.

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America , Europe , APAC and Rest of the World.

Web Hosting Services Market - Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of web hosting services market in North America , Europe , and Asia -Pacific and Rest of the World is as follows. Rapid advancement in the type of web hosting services led to the expansion of these services. The North America market of web hosting services is leading because of the technology advancements and major web hosting players in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace due to combination of enterprise demand for managed hosted private cloud environments and domestic sourcing requirements in several regions in order to deliver a healthy popularity to the segment. The European region hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market continues to have a strong growth that is creating value for businesses and growth opportunities for service providers.

