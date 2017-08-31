Advanced ICU Care Launches Tele-ICU Service with Adventist Health System's Florida Hospital Zephyrhills

ST. LOUIS , Aug.Â Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high acuity telemedicine services, announced the launch of tele ICU clinical services at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills. The hospital, located near Tampa in central Florida , adds to the large, seven state tele ICU relationship between the Adventist Health System and Advanced ICU Care.

Advanced ICU Care's intensivist-led clinical teams, working from the company's eight integrated care centers, will partner with Zephyrhills' bedside intensivists and clinical teams to provide care to ICU patients at Zephyrhills . A secure data stream of patient information and two-way audio-video capabilities enables Advanced ICU Care's remote care teams of critical care physicians, advanced practice providers, and nurses to actively engage in patient care. The constant monitoring and collaborative coordination between providers ensures 24/7 intensivist oversight of the hospital's ICU patients.

"Our partnership with Advanced ICU Care supports the excellent care provided by our bedside intensivists and ICU teams with around-the-clock tele-monitoring by intensivist physicians," said Gwen Alonso , BSN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer of Florida Hospital Zephyrhills. "Working collaboratively, we will elevate treatment and safety to deliver the highest level of care to our ICU patients."

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills joins multiple other Adventist Health System facilities in an extensive tele-ICU relationship with Advanced ICU Care. "We continue to expand our relationship with Advanced ICU Care because of the very positive results we have achieved together and our ability to consistently deliver high-quality, evidence-based critical care across a spectrum of hospitals," said Jean Turcotte , System Director Patient Care Operations at Adventist Health System at Adventist Health System.

"We are delighted to welcome the staff and patients of Florida Hospital Zephyrhills to our tele-ICU community," said Lou Silverman , CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "The forward-looking, results-oriented relationship we share with Adventist serves as a benchmark for current and future partners seeking to optimize delivery of exceptional critical care."

About Advanced ICU Care Advanced ICU CareÂ® is the nation's leading provider of high acuity telehealth services, contracted to provide care to more than 65 hospitals in 24 states on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis. Advanced ICU Care is a technology-enabled clinical services provider that employs cutting edge tele-technology, U.S. board-certified intensivists, multiple dedicated tele-care delivery centers, and a proven implementation and client service approach to the benefit of patients, families, providers and hospitals. For more information, visit http://www.advancedicucare.com/.

About Florida Hospital Zephyrhills Florida Hospital Zephyrhills is an award winning 149-bed regional medical center located in East Pasco County. It is a proud member of the Adventist Health System, providing a legacy of health and healing for more than 150 years. The hospital offers the only comprehensive cardiovascular program in East and Central Pasco County , including open heart surgery and valve repair. Equipped with eight technologically advanced surgical suites, the hospital provides a full range of inpatient and outpatient surgical services including, but not limited to general, orthopedic, endoscopic, gynecology, urology, cardiovascular and robotic procedures. The Women's Health Center at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills provides gynecology, urology, pelvic floor health, obstetrics and breast care through the Simpson Breast Health Center. And, the hospital's newly renovated ER delivers emergency medical care 24/7 with a fast track suite for minor emergencies. Other programs and services include a Wellness Center, Wellness Spa, Center for Wound Healing, Bone and Joint Center, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Imaging. To learn more visit FHZeph.org.

