AT&T Has Football Fans Covered in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. AT&T boosted its mobile internet coverage at college football stadiums across North Carolina . When a big play happens this season, fans can enjoy stronger connections as they share moments with friends and family.

"The last thing a fan wants is a hiccup in their connection. We've improved the network so they can easily make a call, post pictures or check scores of other games," said Venessa Harrison , AT&T North Carolina president. "We're continuing to invest in our wireless network to help our customers stay connected."

We're upgrading our network with a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) at the following spots. This gives customers a better wireless experience at the game.

Several small antennas make up a DAS to connect you to the AT&T wireless network. It shortens the distance a call or text must travel. Calls, texts and posts are less likely to get stuck in a "traffic jam" of other calls, texts and posts.

We also boosted nearby cell towers at these stadiums:

Growing our DAS presence nationally helps meet booming traffic demands. Mobile data traffic on our national wireless network increased more than 250,000% since 2007. Our customers used a total of more than 211 terabytes of mobile data on our cellular network venues during the 2016-2017 football season. That equals more than 604 million social media posts with photos, averaging almost 2.4 million social media posts per game.

We constantly invest in our network to give customers the high-quality services they need to stay connected. This helps North Carolina residents get the best possible experience over our network, whether at home, work or on the go.

AT&T invested nearly $1.8 billion in our North Carolina wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016. These investments drive a wide range of upgrades to reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and responders.

For details about AT&T coverage in North Carolina or anywhere in the U.S., go to AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, go to the AT&T network news page.

