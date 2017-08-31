Tennessee to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Governor Haslam Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

RESTON, Va. , Aug.Â Tennessee is transforming communications for first responders across the Volunteer State. Governor Bill Haslam accepted the FirstNet and AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state's public safety community. FirstNet will bring advanced technologies that will help Tennessee's first responders save lives and protect communities.

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with FirstNet, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Tennessee's public safety community at no cost to the state. The FirstNet network will deliver innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

FirstNet will transform the way Tennessee's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, it will:

FirstNet and AT&T designed Tennessee's network solution with direct input from the state's public safety community. FirstNet has been meeting with Tennessee's officials and public safety personnel for several years to address their unique communications needs. This includes:

"Reliable communications are vital to public safety's life-saving mission," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "Governor Haslam's decision will help deliver innovation and interoperability to emergency personnel across Tennessee's diverse landscape - including its rural, mountainous and remote areas, as well as federal lands. FirstNet looks forward to continuing our partnership with Tennessee to ensure the network meets public safety's needs - now and in the future."

This decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. Tennessee's first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end. This means fire, police, EMS and other public safety workers will have dedicated access to the network when and where they need it - 24/7/365, like their mission.

"We're honored to bring FirstNet to Tennessee - to its first responders and to its residents, who will ultimately benefit from this one-of-a-kind solution," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T - FirstNet. "By opting in, Governor Haslam is ushering in a new era of public safety for his state. We're pleased to deliver access to the innovative tools and technology that will give residents and visitors in Tennessee peace of mind knowing their safety is a top priority."

FirstNet builds on the nearly $1.2 billion investment AT&T has made in its Tennessee wireless and wired networks over the last 3 years (2014-2016). These investments drive a wide range of upgrades to reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance while improving critical services that support public safety and first responders.

