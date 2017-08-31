Home >> More Operators news >> This Article
B Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017
Published on: 31st Aug 2017
RAMAT GAN , Israel , Aug.Â B Communications Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE BCOM), a holding company with a controlling interest in Israel's largest telecommunications provider, Bezeq, The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. (TASE BEZQ), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2017.
"We are very pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2017 in which Bezeq achieved net profit of NIS 358 million ($102 million ), which is on target with its annual net profit guidance of NIS 1.4 billion ($400 million ) for 2017. With full confidence in Bezeq's long term cash generating power, we will continue our efforts to strengthen our financial stability and liquidity in order to improve our debt and equity positions" said Doron Turgeman , CEO of B Communications.
Agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority: On April 27, 2017 , the Company entered into a tax assessment agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority with respect to final tax assessments for the tax years 2010-2014. The Agreement covers all pending tax assessments and other tax matters with respect to such years. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company paid the Israeli Tax Authority NIS 25 million ($7 million ), including interest and CPI linkage differences. In addition, according to the agreement the cost of Bezeq shares held by the Company for tax purposes will be approximately NIS 8.25 per share.
Dividends from Bezeq: In accordance with Bezeq's dividend policy, Bezeq distributed during the second quarter of 2017 its profits for the second half of 2016 as a cash dividend of NIS 578 million ($165 million ) to its shareholders. The dividend which was approved by Bezeq's general meeting of shareholders was paid on May 29, 2017 . B Communications share of the dividend distribution was NIS 152 million ($44 million ).
On August 23, 2017 , the Board of Directors of Bezeq resolved to recommend to the general meeting of its shareholders the distribution of a cash dividend of NIS 708 million ($203 million ), representing Bezeq's net profit for the first half of 2017. The dividend, which is subject to shareholders' approval, will be paid on October 16, 2017 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2017 . B Communications' share of the dividend distribution, if approved, is anticipated to be NIS 186 million ($53 million ).
ISA Investigation: The Company has been reporting the events concerning the investigation by the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA") relating to alleged improprieties surrounding the Yes-Bezeq deal. As reported, the investigation appears to focus on Bezeq's 2015 acquisition of the remaining ownership interest in its satellite TV unit, Yes, from its parent company Eurocom Communications. As previously reported the Company's Chairman and other senior officers at Yes were remanded to house arrest for a period of time and later barred from communicating on certain issues related to the investigation. In addition, following initial reports about the investigation, civil claims with motions to certify the claims as class action lawsuits were filed in Israel against the Company, Bezeq and others. The Company is currently evaluating the claims and its course of action.
Financial Liabilities and Liquidity
As of June 30 , 2017, B Communications' unconsolidated liquidity balances (comprised of cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and funds deposited in a pledged account) totaled NIS 372 million ($106 million ) and its financial liabilities totaled NIS 2.45 billion ($702 million ), including NIS 2 billion ($568 million ) of Series C Debentures, NIS 461 million ($132 million ) of Series B Debentures (the totals for both series include accrued interest and unamortized premiums, discounts and debt issuance costs) and a NIS 7 million ($2 million ) tax liability.
(In millions) June 30, June 30, June 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 2016 NIS US$ NIS NIS Financial liabilities 7â…œ% Senior Secured Notes - - 2,500 - Series B debentures 461 132 696 693 Series C debentures 1,986 568 - 1,881 Tax liability 7 2 71 34 Total financial liabilities 2,454 702 3,267 2,608 Liquidity Cash and short term investments 336 96 252 388 Pledged account(1) 36 10 1,096 47 Total liquidity 372 106 1,348 435 Net debt 2,082 596 1,919 2,173
(1) Account previously pledged as collateral to the security agent for the benefit of the holders of the 7â…œ% Senior Secured Notes (the "Notes"). After the full redemption of the Notes in October 2016 , the Pledged account is solely for the benefit of the holders of the Series C Debentures. According to the indenture for the Series C Debentures the account is required to include sufficient funds to meet the next interest payment payable to the holders of those debentures.
B Communications Unconsolidated Sources and Uses for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 (In millions) NIS US$ Net debt as of December 31, 2016 2,173 622 Dividend received from Bezeq (152) (43) Financial expenses, net 57 16 Operating expenses 4 1 Net debt as of June 30, 2017 2,082 596
B Communications' Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results
B Communications' consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017 totaled NIS 2.46 billion ($705 million ), a 1.9% decrease compared to the NIS 2.51 billion reported in the second quarter of 2016. For both the current and the prior-year periods, B Communications' consolidated revenues consisted entirely of Bezeq's revenues.
B Communications' consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of 2017 totaled NIS 467 million ($134 million ), a 9.7% decrease compared to the NIS 517 million reported in the second quarter of 2016.
B Communications' consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2017 totaled NIS 251 million ($72 million ), a 4.9% decrease compared with the NIS 264 million reported in the second quarter of 2016.
B Communications' net profit attributable to shareholders in the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 45 million ($13 million ) compared with net profit attributable to shareholders of NIS 40 million reported in the second quarter of 2016.
B Communications' Second Quarter Unconsolidated Financial Results (In millions) Three months ended June 30, Year ended December 31, 2017 2017 2016 2016 NIS US$ NIS NIS Interest in Bezeq's net profit 94 27 99 332 Financing expenses, net (27) (8) (38) (485) Operating expenses (2) - (2) (12) Income tax expenses - - - (4) PPA amortization, net (20) (6) (19) (67) Net profit (loss) 45 13 40 (236)
B Communications' Second Quarter Unconsolidated Financial Results
As of June 30, 2017 , B Communications held approximately 26.34% of Bezeq's outstanding shares. B Communications' interest in Bezeq's net profit for the second quarter of 2017 totaled NIS 94 million ($27 million ), compared with NIS 99 million reported in the second quarter of 2016.
During the second quarter of 2017, B Communications recorded net amortization expenses of NIS 20 million ($6 million ), related to its Bezeq purchase price allocation ("Bezeq PPA"). From April 14, 2010 , the date of the acquisition of its interest in Bezeq, until June 30, 2017 , B Communications has amortized approximately 78% of the total Bezeq PPA. The Bezeq PPA amortization expense is a non-cash expense that is subject to adjustment.
B Communications' unconsolidated net financial expenses for the second quarter of 2017 totaled NIS 27 million ($8 million ) compared with net financial expenses of NIS 38 million in the second quarter of 2016. B Communications' net financial expenses in the second quarter of 2017 included NIS 26 million ($8 million ) related to its Series B and C debentures and financial expenses of NIS 1 million ($300 thousands ) generated by short term investments.
B Communications' unconsolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 45 million ($13 million ) compared with net profit attributable to shareholders of NIS 40 million reported in the second quarter of 2016.
The Bezeq Group Results (Consolidated)
To provide further insight into its results, the Company is providing the following summary of the consolidated financial report of the Bezeq Group for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 . For a full discussion of Bezeq's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 , please refer to its website: http://ir.bezeq.co.il.
Bezeq Group (consolidated) Q2 2017 Q2 2016 % change (NIS millions) Revenues 2,463 2,511 (1.9%) Operating profit 573 616 (7.0%) Operating margin 23.3% 24.5% Net profit 358 377 (5.0%) EBITDA 997 1,056 (5.6%) EBITDA margin 40.5% 42.1% Diluted EPS (NIS) 0.13 0.14 (7.1%) Cash flow from operating activities 875 870 0.6% Payments for investments 406 387 4.9% Free cash flow 1 487 539 (9.6%) Total debt 11,519 11,504 0.1% Net debt 9,646 9,254 4.2% EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 3,972 4,135 (3.9%) Net debt/EBITDA (end of period) 2 2.43 2.24 1Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net payments for investments. 2EBITDA in this calculation refers to the trailing twelve months.
Bezeq Group (consolidated)
Q2 2017
Q2 2016
% change
Revenues of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 were NIS 2.46 billion ($705 million ) compared to NIS 2.51 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 1.9%. The decrease was due to lower revenues at Bezeq Fixed-Line, Pelephone and Yes partially offset by an increase in revenues at Bezeq International.
Salary expenses of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 were NIS 494 million ($139 million ) compared to NIS 495 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 0.2%.
Operating expenses of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 were NIS 973 million ($278 million ) compared to NIS 972 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, an increase of 0.1%.
Other operating income, net of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 amounted to NIS 1 million ($300 thousands ) compared to NIS 12 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016. Other operating income, net was impacted due to timing differences in the sale of real estate at Bezeq Fixed-Line in the second quarter of 2017.
Depreciation and amortization expenses of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 were NIS 424 million ($121 million ) compared to NIS 440 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 3.6%. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in depreciation expenses at Bezeq Fixed-Line as well as a reduction in PPA amortization expenses recorded in connection with the increase in its ownership interest in Yes.
Operating profit of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 573 million ($164 million ) compared to NIS 616 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 7.0%.
Financing expenses, net of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 amounted to NIS 102 million ($29 million ) compared to NIS 105 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 2.9%. The decrease in financing expenses was primarily due a decrease in the estimated second contingent consideration in relation to the acquisition of Yes of NIS 84 million ($24 million ). This amount was partially offset by an update in the estimated fair value of advanced payments made by the Bezeq Group to Eurocom DBS of NIS 57 million ($16 million ), increased financing expenses at Yes as well as financing expenses of NIS 13 million recognized in connection with the exchange of Yes debentures for Bezeq Fixed-Line debentures.
Tax expenses of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 were NIS 111 million ($32 million ) compared to NIS 133 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 16.5%. The decrease was due a decrease in the Israeli corporate tax rates from 25% in 2016 to 24% in 2017.
Net profit of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 358 million ($102 million ) compared to NIS 377 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 5.0%.
EBITDA of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 997 million ($285 million ) (EBITDA margin of 40.5%) compared to NIS 1.056 billion (EBITDA margin of 42.1%) in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 5.6%.
Cash flow from operating activities of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 875 million ($250 million ) compared to NIS 870 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, an increase of 0.6%.
Payments for investments (Capex) of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 406 million ($116 million ) compared to NIS 387 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, an increase of 4.9%.
Free cash flow of the Bezeq Group in the second quarter of 2017 was NIS 487 million ($139 million ) compared to NIS 539 million in the corresponding quarter of 2016, a decrease of 9.6%. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in proceeds from the sale of real estate in the amount of NIS 38 million ($11 million ).
Total debt of the Bezeq Group as of June 30, 2017 was NIS 11.5 billion ($3.3 billion ) compared to NIS 11.5 billion as of June 30, 2016 .
Net debt of the Bezeq Group was NIS 9.6 billion ($2.75 billion ) as of June 30, 2017 compared to NIS 9.3 billion as of June 30, 2016 .
Net debt to EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ratio of the Bezeq Group as of June 30, 2017 , was 2.43, compared to 2.24 as of June 30, 2016 .
Notes:
Convenience translation to U.S Dollars
Unless noted specifically otherwise, the dollar denominated figures were converted to US$ using a convenience translation based on the New Israeli Shekel (NIS)/US$ exchange rate of NIS 3.496 = US$ 1 as published by the Bank of Israel for June 30, 2017 .
Use of non-IFRS financial measures
We and the Bezeq Group's management regularly use supplemental non-IFRS financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. The following non-IFRS measures are provided in the press release and accompanying supplemental information because management believes these measurements are useful for investors and financial institutions to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance:
These non-IFRS financial measures may differ materially from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.
We present the Bezeq Group's EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structure, tax positions (such as the impact of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age of, and depreciation expenses associated with, fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense).
EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net profit or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account our debt service requirements and other commitments, including capital expenditures, and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. In addition, EBITDA, as presented in this press release, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way that these measures are calculated.
Management of Bezeq believes that free cash flow is an important measure of its liquidity as well as its ability to service long-term debt, fund future growth and to provide a return to shareholders. We also believe this free cash flow definition does not have any material limitations. Free cash flow is a financial index which is not based on IFRS. Free cash flow is defined as cash from operating activities less cash for the purchase/sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets, net.
Bezeq also uses the net debt and net debt to EBITDA trailing twelve months ratio to analyze its financial capacity for further leverage and in analyzing the company's business and financial condition. Net debt reflects long and short term liabilities minus cash and cash equivalents and investments.
Reconciliations between the Bezeq Group's results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis with respect to these non-IFRS measurements are provided in tables immediately following the Company's consolidated results. The non-IFRS financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures, and should be read only in conjunction with its consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.
About B Communications Ltd.
B Communications is a holding company with a controlling interest in Israel's largest telecommunications provider, Bezeq, The Israel Telecommunication Corp. (TASE: BEZQ). B Communications shares are traded on NASDAQ and the TASE under the symbol "BCOM." For more information please visit the following Internet sites:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the industry, changes in the regulatory and legal compliance environments, the failure to manage growth and other risks detailed from time to time in B Communications' filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
For further information, please contact: Idit Cohen - IR Manager idit@igld.com / Tel: +972-3-924-0000
Investor relations contacts: Hadas Friedman - Investor Relations Hadas@km-ir.co.il / Tel: +972-3-516-7620
B Communications Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at (In millions) June 30, June 30, June 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 2016 NIS US$ NIS NIS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,948 558 1,357 762 Restricted cash - - 658 - Investments 297 85 1,584 907 Trade receivables 1,991 570 2,029 2,000 Other receivables 349 100 210 216 Related party 56 16 29 - Inventory 105 30 109 106 Total current assets 4,746 1,359 5,976 3,991 Non-Current Assets Trade and other receivables 507 145 647 644 Property, plant and equipment 7,049 2,016 7,120 7,072 Intangible assets 6,314 1,806 6,859 6,534 Deferred expenses and investments 448 128 636 447 Broadcasting rights 456 130 455 432 Investment in equity-accounted investee 12 3 21 18 Deferred tax assets 1,015 290 1,099 1,007 Total non-current assets 15,801 4,518 16,837 16,154 Total assets 20,547 5,877 22,813 20,145
B Communications Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at
B Communications Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the (In millions except per share data) Year ended Six months period ended June 30, Three months period ended June 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2017 2016 2016 NIS US$ NIS NIS US$ NIS NIS Revenues 4,916 1,406 5,070 2,463 705 2,511 10,084 Costs and expenses Depreciation and amortization 1,053 302 1,083 525 150 538 2,161 Salaries 998 285 1,008 494 141 494 2,015 General and operating expenses 1,936 554 1,995 975 279 974 4,021 Other operating expenses (income), net 1 - (7) 2 1 (12) 21 3,988 1,141 4,079 1,996 571 1,994 8,218 Operating profit 928 265 991 467 134 517 1,866 Financing expenses, net 260 74 335 129 37 143 931 Profit after financing expenses, net 668 191 656 338 97 374 935 Share of loss in equity-accounted investee 4 1 2 2 1 1 5 Profit before income tax 664 190 654 336 96 373 930 Income tax expenses 174 50 230 85 24 109 442 Net profit for the period 490 140 424 251 72 264 488 Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 84 24 17 45 13 40 (236) Non-controlling interests 406 116 407 206 59 224 724 Net Profit for the period 490 140 424 251 72 264 488 Earnings (loss) per share Basic 2.82 0.81 0.59 1.51 0.43 1.35 (7.92) Diluted 2.82 0.81 0.59 1.51 0.43 1.35 (7.92)
B Communications Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the
Reconciliation for NON-IFRS Measures EBITDA The following is a reconciliation of the Bezeq Group's net profit to EBITDA: (In millions) Three month period ended June 30, Trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2017 2016 NIS US$ NIS NIS US$ NIS Net profit 358 102 377 1,287 368 1,441 Income tax expenses 111 32 133 533 152 579 Share of loss in equity- accounted investee 2 1 1 7 2 6 Financing expenses, net 102 29 105 443 127 304 Depreciation and amortization 424 121 440 1,702 487 1,805 EBITDA 997 285 1,056 3,972 1,136 4,135
Reconciliation for NON-IFRS Measures
EBITDA
The following is a reconciliation of the Bezeq Group's net profit to EBITDA:
Net Debt The following table shows the calculation of the Bezeq Group's net debt: (In millions) As at June 30, 2017 2017 2016 NIS US$ NIS Short term bank loans and credit and debentures 958 274 1,958 Non-current bank loans and debentures 10,561 3,020 9,546 Cash and cash equivalents (1,854) (530) (1,338) Investments (19) (5) (912) Net debt 9,646 2,759 9,254
Net Debt
The following table shows the calculation of the Bezeq Group's net debt:
Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months EBITDA Ratio The following table shows the calculation of the Bezeq Group's net debt to EBITDA trailing twelve months ratio: (In millions) As at June 30, 2017 2017 2016 NIS US$ NIS Net debt 9,646 2,759 9,254 Trailing twelve months EBITDA 3,972 1,136 4,135 Net debt to EBITDA ratio 2.43 2.43 2.24
Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months EBITDA Ratio
The following table shows the calculation of the Bezeq Group's net debt to EBITDA trailing twelve months ratio:
Reconciliation for NON-IFRS Measures Free Cash Flow The following table shows the calculation of the Bezeq Group's free cash flow: (In millions) Three month period ended June 30, 2017 2017 2016 NIS US$ NIS Cash flow from operating activities 875 250 870 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (303) (87) (317) Investment in intangible assets and deferred expenses (103) (29) (70) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 18 5 56 Free cash flow 487 139 539
Reconciliation for NON-IFRS Measures
Free Cash Flow
The following table shows the calculation of the Bezeq Group's free cash flow:
Designated Disclosure with Respect to the Company's Projected Cash Flows
In connection with the issuance of our Series C Debentures in September 2016 , we undertook to comply with the "hybrid model disclosure requirements" as determined by the Israeli Securities Authority and as described in the prospectus governing our Series C Debentures.
This model provides that in the event certain financial "warning signs" exist, and for as long as they exist, we will be subject to certain disclosure obligations towards the holders of our Series C Debentures.
In examining the existence of warning signs as of June 30, 2017 , our board of directors noted that our consolidated financial statements (unaudited) as well as our separate internal (unpublished) unaudited financial information as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 reflect that we had a continuing negative cash flow from operating activities of NIS 2 million for the second quarter of 2017.
The Israeli regulations provide that the existence of a continuing negative cash flow from operating activities could be deemed to be a "warning sign" unless our board of directors determines that the possible "warning sign" does not reflect a liquidity problem.
Such continuing negative cash flow from operating activities results from the general operating expenses of the Company of NIS 2 million for the second quarter of 2017 and due to the fact that the Company, as a holding company, does not have any cash inflows from operating activities. Our main source of cash inflows is generated from dividends (classified as cash flow from investing activities) or debt issuances (classified as cash flow from financing activities).
Such continuing negative cash flow from operating activities does not effect our liquidity in any manner. Our board of directors reviewed our financial position, outstanding debt obligations and our existing and anticipated cash resources and uses and determined that the existence of the continuing negative cash flow from operating activities, as mentioned above, does not reflect a liquidity problem.
Disclosure with Respect to the Company's Requirements Under Series C Debentures
B Communications' Unconsolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) June 30, June 30, June 30, December 31, 2017 2017 2016 2016 NIS US$ NIS NIS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 94 27 677 114 Short-term investments 278 80 671 321 Other receivables 1 - 168 1 Total current assets 373 107 1,516 436 Non-current assets Investment in an investee(*) 3,333 953 3,406 3,342 Total assets 3,706 1,060 4,922 3,778 Current liabilities Current maturities of debentures 226 65 226 226 Other payables 20 6 100 64 Total current liabilities 246 71 326 290 Non-current liabilities Debentures 2,208 631 3,170 2,318 Total liabilities 2,454 702 3,496 2,608 Total equity 1,252 358 1,426 1,170 Total liabilities and equity 3,706 1,060 4,922 3,778
B Communications' Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
(*) Investment in Bezeq.
