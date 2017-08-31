Ethernet Alliance Welcomes New Executive Officers

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced the appointments of Mr. Greg McSorley of Amphenol Corporation as President, and Mr. Craig Carlson of QLogic Corporation as Treasurer. Both previously served as members of the organization's Board of Directors.

As Technical Business Development Manager for Amphenol, Mr. McSorley brings with him a wealth of experience in the Ethernet industry, with technical expertise in fiber optics and storage. Additionally, his knowledge and work in multiple standards and technology organizations makes him a valuable asset to the Ethernet Alliance. Mr. McSorley will be taking over for outgoing President Scott Kipp of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Mr. Carlson, a Senior Technologist with the CTO Office of QLogic, has been confirmed as the organization's new Treasurer. An award-winning expert in the development of storage networking technologies, he is a respected member of various standards and technical groups.

"We're sad to have to say farewell to Scott, who has served the Ethernet Alliance well as its President for six years. Thanks to his astute guidance and dedicated efforts, we have been able to realize many of our strategic goals, such as delivering the industry's first forward-looking Ethernet roadmap. His presence will be greatly missed," said John D'Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance; and senior principal engineer, Huawei. "We're thrilled to have two extremely capable, top-top tier industry experts step forward to take on the critical roles of President and Treasurer. Their wisdom and expertise will help guide us to new heights throughout this next Ethernet era, and we look forward to seeing great things from them."

