AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stankey at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on September 7

AT&T will webcast a presentation by John Stankey, AT&T senior executive vice president of AT&T Time Warner merger integration planning, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 15 a.m. PT.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. We recommend viewers start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

