InfoVista Focuses on Global Growth with New Executive Hire

PARIS &InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced the appointment of Mark Pugerude to Chief Sales Officer. Mark will oversee InfoVista's global sales team, with particular focus on growth initiatives in the Americas as the company looks to expand its Enterprise business, building on its strong base in Europe and Asia.

Mark joins the company at an opportune time - A recent forecast from IDC estimates that worldwide SD-WAN related infrastructure and services revenues, benefitting from broader adoption of NFV/SDN, will bring opportunities of an estimated US $8 billion in 2021, as enterprise branch network requirements accelerate. North America is expected to hold the largest market share, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Mark brings 27 years of global sales and marketing experience to InfoVista's executive leadership team, having conducted business in over 80 countries in all the major economies around the globe. Previously, he served as the President of Global Sales for GENBAND, selling to telecommunication carriers, government agencies and large enterprises throughout the world. Mark has also held executive leadership roles at iconectiv, NextPoint Networks, Broadwing Communications, PingTone Communications and Nokia Networks.

Mark is based in InfoVista's North American headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and will report directly to CEO Philippe Ozanian.

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.