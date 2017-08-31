Introducing MiFi® 7000 Global Mobile Hotspot

Novatel Wireless, Inc. an Inseego Corp. company (Nasdaq INSG) and leading provider of mobile broadband and connected solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) today announced the launch of their new Global Mobile Hotspot, MiFi 7000.

"Novatel Wireless introduced the first MiFi device in the United States in 2009. This next generation MiFi is an important building block in our growth strategy. With advanced features and LTE bands that support the requirements of domestic and international service providers, we are launching a truly global product that will enable the MiFi 7000 to be deployed around the world," says Steve Linke, VP of Sales for Novatel Wireless.

Mobile hotspots continue to be an important device category for wireless operators looking to grow data revenues by providing anytime access. According to a recent report from Cisco, global mobile data traffic grew an estimated 63 percent in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47 percent from 2016 to 2021. They go on to say that mobile connected tablets and PCs will each generate 8.0 GB of traffic per month, a doubling over the 2016 average of 3.4 GB per month.

Available now in Canada from Bell Mobility and Sasktel, it is the first MiFi branded mobile hotspot to include a 2.4-inch color touchscreen, real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi and hacking prevention, among other high-performance features such as QuickCharge® technology and MiFi Share, a file-sharing feature accessed via a USB thumb drive. With a more powerful battery supporting up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, the MiFi 7000 securely connects up to 15 devices on the most advanced LTE networks as well as falls back to HSPA+/UMTS and GPRS/EDGE networks. The MiFi 7000 also offers a built-in universal charging feature for external devices such as smartphones and tablets needing a battery boost, without compromising performance and connectivity.

"The launch of the MiFi 7000 is an important milestone for the company. We now have a highly differentiated product that supports new markets and service providers around the world allowing us to grow our market share beyond US and Canada. Additional launches are planned for the near future and we are currently engaged with carriers in Latin America and Europe to deploy this exciting new product," says Mr. Linke.

The MiFi 7000 is our first MiFi branded product to feature:

User-friendly design includes:

Advanced security with guest network option

UL 2853 certified MiFi

