DTS Play-Fi Ecosystem Launches Amazon Music Support in UK, Germany and Japan

DTS, a global leader in high definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq XPER) ("Xperi"), is pleased to announce Amazon Music support via DTS Play Fi has expanded beyond the US and into the UK, Germany and Japan. Additionally, DTS Play Fi users will be able to enjoy their "My Music" libraries via the Amazon Music app across their DTS Play Fi wireless multi room music systems, regardless of brand. DTS Play Fi support for "My Music" will be effective on the same date as the rollout of Amazon Music via DTS Play Fi in additional countries throughout 2017 and 2018.

"Amazon Music has quickly become one of the most listened to services across our customer base," said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi at Xperi. "We are pleased to announce new DTS Play-Fi enhancements for Amazon Music and expanded regional coverage. By building beyond our previously available Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited support, we seek to provide Amazon Music listeners everywhere with the best multi-room entertainment experience possible."

DTS Play-Fi audio system owners can access Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music via their DTS Play-Fi wireless multi-room music systems' companion apps. By adding "My Music" browsing capabilities, customers will be able to stream their personal playlists and recommendations on the Amazon Music app. Amazon Music Unlimited, the full catalog on-demand streaming service, provides access to tens of millions of songs and thousands of hand curated playlists and personalized stations, in addition to natural language voice controls powered by Alexa in the US, UK, Germany and Austria. Amazon Music Unlimited is available for Prime members at a breakthrough price of $7.99/month or $79/year ($9.99/month for non-Prime customers); $3.99/month on a single Echo, Echo Dot, or Amazon Tap; or the Family Plan for $149/year or $14.99/month for Prime members, and $14.99/month for non-Prime members. Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Japan receive ad-free access to more than two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations, as well as natural language voice controls via Alexa at no additional cost to their membership.

DTS Play-Fi is the most advanced connected audio platform on the market, providing listeners the freedom and flexibility to stream their music wirelessly in lossless 24-bit/192kHz high resolution audio from smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop PCs over an existing home Wi-Fi network to any number of speakers throughout the home for multi-room and multi-zone music playback. The DTS Play-Fi platform allows products from different brands and manufacturers to seamlessly connect, giving consumers an optimized, whole-home listening experience without the constraints of a single brand system. The ecosystem also features synchronization of streaming audio to video and support for wireless surround sound.

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with dozens of interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and receivers from the top names in premium audio beside Onkyo, Pioneer and Elite, including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Autonomic, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Integra, Fusion Research, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Paradigm, Phorus, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus faber, Soundcast, SVS Sound, THIEL Audio and Wren Sound.

DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming from the world's most popular music services including Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Juke, KKBox, Napster, Qobuz, QQ Music, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify and Tidal, thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music libraries, on any supported product.

