The ULE Alliance Showcases ULE Products for IoT at IFA 2017

BERN, Switzerland &The ULE Alliance, a non profit organization dedicated to developing the full potential and worldwide market adoption of the ULE (Ultra Low Energy) wireless technology for the IoT (Internet of Things), is pleased to announce it will offer a member showcase of ULE technology powered products for the Smart Home and IoT to attendees of IFA 2017 in Berlin, September 1 6 (hall 6.2 140).

The ULE Alliance will highlight products from its member companies Crow, DSP Group, Gigaset, SGW and VTech Telecommunications. Members will show a broad range of ULE Alliance Certified devices for Smart Home and IoT applications, based on a number of semiconductor platforms.

The ULE Alliance at IFA 2017 is located in Hall 6.2, Booth 140. To set up a meeting with representatives of the ULE Alliance and/or its participating members, please contact secretariat@ulealliance.org. Follow us at IFA on Twitter: @ULE_Alliance

The ULE Alliance promotes the ULE technology as a leading infrastructure and standard for home wireless networks. ULE technology is the most secure, longest range and most stable wireless networking solution available on the market. It supports integrated two-way voice and video, and enables whole home solutions with a simple low-cost layout. The ULE Alliance assists its members in developing IoT solutions that build on ULE's technological superiority and market benefits.

The ULE Certification Program is a standards-conformance program, establishing the base level of interoperability of devices and enforcing high quality requirements for product operation to achieve a consistent user experience. Members of the ULE Alliance are eligible to certify ULE devices, and the application for certification can be accessed online at www.ulealliance.org.

ULE certified products from various manufacturers are listed on the ULE Alliance website: http://www.ulealliance.org/certification.aspx

About ULE Alliance

The ULE Alliance has more than 110 members, with promoter members: DECT Forum, DSP Group, Gigaset, Panasonic and Vtech Telecommunications Ltd., and contributor member companies: Arcadyan, AVM, Crow, Deutsche Telekom, DEKRA, Dialog Semiconductor, Howden's Joinery, Intel, Sercomm, SGW Global. You can find us here: www.ulealliance.org