GTT to Present at Capacity North America

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it will present at the upcoming Capacity North America conference in Denver, CO. The event hosts representatives from carriers, service providers and data centers around the world for two days of networking, discussion panels and product exhibitions.

Capacity North America will be held September 6-7, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver. GTT Chief Marketing Officer Gina Nomellini will speak on a panel titled "Meeting Cloud Connectivity Requirements to Service Next Generation Enterprises" on Wednesday, September 6, at 11:50 a.m. This session will discuss technologies and best practices that service providers can implement to support enterprise clients' increasing reliance on the cloud.

"GTT is committed to providing our clients with private, secure connectivity to the cloud-based applications that they require," said Ms. Nomellini. "We look forward to sharing how new services such as SD-WAN can be an ideal complement to traditional wide area networking services, delivering benefits such as improved performance of cloud-based applications and optimized bandwidth efficiency."

GTT will also be a sponsor at the upcoming Capacity Asia event on December 12-13, 2017, in Hong Kong.

About GTT

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport, wide area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video services. The company's Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.